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HomeSportsIPLAhmedabad Will Host IPL 2026 Final: BCCI Confirms Narendra Modi Stadium As Final Venue

Ahmedabad Will Host IPL 2026 Final: BCCI Confirms Narendra Modi Stadium As Final Venue

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 May 2026 12:58 PM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially released the schedule for the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the final will now take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. This decision follows a sudden venue reassignment from Bengaluru, which was originally designated to host the season's conclusion.

The shift was necessitated by local operational and logistical requirements that fell outside the established protocols of the board. As a special case, the postseason matches will be distributed across three distinct locations this year. These include the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, ensuring a unique atmosphere for the final four.

This Is A Developing Story. More Updates To Follow.

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About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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