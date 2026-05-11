Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLCan MI Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? All You Need To Know

Can MI Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? All You Need To Know

Mumbai Indians’ dramatic last-ball defeat to RCB has left fans asking major questions about their IPL 2026 campaign. Here's what lies ahead in the Playoff race.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB defeated MI, ending the latter's IPL 2026 Playoff hopes.
  • MI's current points and remaining matches make mathematical qualification impossible.
  • Lucknow Super Giants also eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention.

MI IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Mumbai Indians suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday evening in IPL 2026. Although the contest, being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, went down to the final ball, it was the nature of the loss that left MI fans devastated, with the team failing to capitalise from a winning position. The result marked Mumbai’s eighth loss of the season, but with a few matches still remaining as the tournament enters its decisive phase, some fans may be wondering if there are any chances of making it to the Playoffs.

MI IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario

The defeat against RCB officially ended MI’s hopes of reaching the IPL 2026 Playoffs, confirming their elimination from the tournament.

MI have now played 11 matches this season, with only three fixtures remaining, and currently sit on just six points. Even if they were to win all of their remaining games convincingly, the maximum they could finish with would be 12 points.

Historically, that tally has not been enough to secure a Playoff spot. Moreover, Punjab Kings, who currently occupy fourth place in the IPL points table, are already on 13 points, putting qualification mathematically out of Mumbai’s reach.

With a Playoff berth no longer possible, MI and their supporters will now be hoping the side can finish an otherwise disappointing campaign on a positive note. Their remaining matches this season are against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Also Check: Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow MI & Delete IPL 2026 Posts? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

LSG Also Eliminated From IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians are not the only team to have been knocked out of IPL 2026, as Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have also been eliminated from the Playoff race.

They currently find themselves in an identical position to MI on the points table and also suffered defeat earlier on Sunday, going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has MI qualified for the IPL 2026 Playoffs?

No, the Mumbai Indians have officially been eliminated from the IPL 2026 Playoffs. Their recent defeat against RCB confirmed their inability to reach the next stage.

What is MI's current standing in the IPL 2026 season?

MI has played 11 matches and currently has six points. They have three fixtures remaining in the tournament.

What is the maximum points MI can achieve this season?

Even if Mumbai Indians win all their remaining three games, the maximum points they can finish with is 12. Historically, this tally has not been sufficient for a Playoff spot.

Are there any other teams eliminated from the IPL 2026 Playoffs besides MI?

Yes, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have also been eliminated from the IPL 2026 Playoff race. They are in a similar position to MI on the points table.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
MI IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 Playoffs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Can MI Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? All You Need To Know
Can MI Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? All You Need To Know
IPL
Australia Stars To Miss Pakistan, Bangladesh Tour Amid IPL 2026 Commitments
Australia Stars To Miss Pakistan, Bangladesh Tour Amid IPL 2026 Commitments
IPL
Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow MI & Delete IPL 2026 Posts? Truth Behind Viral Rumours
Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow MI & Delete IPL 2026 Posts? Truth Behind Viral Rumours
IPL
RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: RCB Beat MI By 2 Wickets In Last-Ball Thriller
RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: RCB Beat MI By 2 Wickets In Last-Ball Thriller
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sensex Opens With Sharp 850-Point Fall
BIG UPDATE: Late-Night Clash Escalates Into Large-Scale Property Damage In Pune
BIG BREAKING: Severe Road Accident Reported In Canada As Car-Bike Collision Shocks City
TOP STORY: Watchman Stabbed To Death Near Police Station Gate In Nawada
BIG BREAKING: Narendra Modi Issues Detailed Action Plan Amid Global Energy Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget