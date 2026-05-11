Can MI Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB defeated MI, ending the latter's IPL 2026 Playoff hopes.

MI's current points and remaining matches make mathematical qualification impossible.

Lucknow Super Giants also eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention.

MI IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Mumbai Indians suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday evening in IPL 2026. Although the contest, being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, went down to the final ball, it was the nature of the loss that left MI fans devastated, with the team failing to capitalise from a winning position. The result marked Mumbai’s eighth loss of the season, but with a few matches still remaining as the tournament enters its decisive phase, some fans may be wondering if there are any chances of making it to the Playoffs.

MI IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario

The defeat against RCB officially ended MI’s hopes of reaching the IPL 2026 Playoffs, confirming their elimination from the tournament.

MI have now played 11 matches this season, with only three fixtures remaining, and currently sit on just six points. Even if they were to win all of their remaining games convincingly, the maximum they could finish with would be 12 points.

Historically, that tally has not been enough to secure a Playoff spot. Moreover, Punjab Kings, who currently occupy fourth place in the IPL points table, are already on 13 points, putting qualification mathematically out of Mumbai’s reach.

With a Playoff berth no longer possible, MI and their supporters will now be hoping the side can finish an otherwise disappointing campaign on a positive note. Their remaining matches this season are against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Also Check: Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow MI & Delete IPL 2026 Posts? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

LSG Also Eliminated From IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians are not the only team to have been knocked out of IPL 2026, as Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have also been eliminated from the Playoff race.

They currently find themselves in an identical position to MI on the points table and also suffered defeat earlier on Sunday, going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).