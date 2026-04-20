MS Dhoni Nearing Comeback? Coach Shares Encouraging Update Amid CSK’s Struggles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni progressing well from calf injury, batting looks sharp.

Focus remains on Dhoni's running fitness for match readiness.

CSK, meanwhile, struggles with losses and other player injuries.

MS Dhoni Return Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may soon receive a major boost as MS Dhoni edges closer to a return in the IPL 2026 season. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been sidelined with a calf injury and is yet to feature this year, but signs from the Chennai camp suggest progress is being made. Batting coach Michael Hussey provided a positive update following CSK’s narrow defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), offering hope to fans eagerly awaiting Dhoni’s comeback.

Hussey Pleased With Dhoni’s Batting Progress

Speaking after the CSK vs SRH match, Hussey expressed satisfaction with Dhoni’s current form with the bat, indicating that the veteran is looking sharp during practice sessions.

"He's progressing nicely with his rehab. And look, I'm a batting coach, and I'm happy with how he's batting," Hussey said.

The statement highlights that while Dhoni may not yet be match-ready, his batting rhythm appears intact, which could be crucial once he returns to competitive action.

Focus Remains On Fitness & Running

While Dhoni’s batting is on track, Hussey revealed that the primary concern lies in regaining full fitness, particularly his running between the wickets. This aspect is vital given Dhoni’s typical role in the latter stages of an innings.

"As you saw yesterday at training, he's batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at. He's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he's going to have to scurry back for those twos and things like that."

"He just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans are," Hussey added.

CSK Continue To Struggle Amid Injury Concerns

Meanwhile, CSK’s campaign has hit a rough patch. Their recent 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad marked their fourth defeat in six matches, leaving them in the lower half of the standings.

Injuries have compounded their issues, with Khaleel Ahmed ruled out for the remainder of the season and Ayush Mhatre likely also facing a spell on the sidelines.

With challenges mounting, Dhoni’s return could provide much-needed experience and stability to the squad as they look to revive their season.