MS Dhoni is progressing well with his rehab from a calf injury and is edging closer to a return for CSK in IPL 2026. While not yet match-ready, his batting is showing good progress.
MS Dhoni Nearing Comeback? Coach Shares Encouraging Update Amid CSK’s Struggles
MS Dhoni might be edging closer to his IPL 2026 debut as Michael Hussey shares rehab update, with CSK hoping for a timely comeback amid a tough season.
- MS Dhoni progressing well from calf injury, batting looks sharp.
- Focus remains on Dhoni's running fitness for match readiness.
- CSK, meanwhile, struggles with losses and other player injuries.
MS Dhoni Return Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may soon receive a major boost as MS Dhoni edges closer to a return in the IPL 2026 season. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been sidelined with a calf injury and is yet to feature this year, but signs from the Chennai camp suggest progress is being made. Batting coach Michael Hussey provided a positive update following CSK’s narrow defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), offering hope to fans eagerly awaiting Dhoni’s comeback.
Hussey Pleased With Dhoni’s Batting Progress
Speaking after the CSK vs SRH match, Hussey expressed satisfaction with Dhoni’s current form with the bat, indicating that the veteran is looking sharp during practice sessions.
"He's progressing nicely with his rehab. And look, I'm a batting coach, and I'm happy with how he's batting," Hussey said.
The statement highlights that while Dhoni may not yet be match-ready, his batting rhythm appears intact, which could be crucial once he returns to competitive action.
Focus Remains On Fitness & Running
While Dhoni’s batting is on track, Hussey revealed that the primary concern lies in regaining full fitness, particularly his running between the wickets. This aspect is vital given Dhoni’s typical role in the latter stages of an innings.
"As you saw yesterday at training, he's batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at. He's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he's going to have to scurry back for those twos and things like that."
"He just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans are," Hussey added.
CSK Continue To Struggle Amid Injury Concerns
Meanwhile, CSK’s campaign has hit a rough patch. Their recent 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad marked their fourth defeat in six matches, leaving them in the lower half of the standings.
Injuries have compounded their issues, with Khaleel Ahmed ruled out for the remainder of the season and Ayush Mhatre likely also facing a spell on the sidelines.
With challenges mounting, Dhoni’s return could provide much-needed experience and stability to the squad as they look to revive their season.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is MS Dhoni returning to CSK soon?
What is MS Dhoni's current fitness status?
MS Dhoni's primary focus is on regaining full fitness, especially his running between the wickets. He is gradually building up his speed and confidence in this area.
What did the CSK batting coach say about Dhoni's batting?
Batting coach Michael Hussey is pleased with MS Dhoni's batting progress, noting that he looks sharp during practice sessions and is happy with his current form.
How is CSK performing currently?
CSK is struggling, having lost four out of six matches. Injuries to key players like Khaleel Ahmed are also impacting the team's performance.