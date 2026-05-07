Has MS Dhoni Finally Retired? Ashwin Reveals Most Realistic Scenario For CSK Appearance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin suggests Dhoni's farewell depends on team performance.

Team balance makes Dhoni's mid-season return improbable.

Dhoni avoids matches to prevent tactical team distractions.

Injury sidelines Dhoni, impacting current season's statistics.

MS Dhoni Latest Update: The enigma surrounding MS Dhoni’s involvement in the 2026 Indian Premier League continues to captivate the cricketing world. Currently sidelined by a calf injury, the veteran wicketkeeper has been absent from the starting line-up despite his presence in the training camp since March. Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now suggested that a farewell appearance remains contingent on the franchise's performance.

The Hurdle Of Team Balance

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the current team structure makes a mid-season return highly improbable for the former captain. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the spinner provided a candid assessment of the situation.

"If MS Dhoni comes, then the combination will be changed. It becomes very difficult, so I think there are very slim chances" of him making a comeback, Ashwin said.

The Condition for a Farewell

The veteran’s final appearance in a Chennai jersey may depend entirely on the points table. Chennai Super Kings currently sit in sixth place, having secured ten points from ten fixtures.

"If they lose two of their next three games, then he might get a farewell game in Chennai," Ashwin said while discussing the likelihood of Dhoni taking the field again.

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Avoiding Tactical Distractions

Further light was shed on Dhoni's absence by batting coach Michael Hussey, who noted the player’s desire to remain in the background. He has deliberately avoided attending matches recently.

"He's such a team-oriented guy, MS Dhoni. He always wants what's best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there'd be a bit too much of a distraction," Hussey said.

Financial and Statistical Context

Retained as an "uncapped player" for a salary of Rs 4 crore, Dhoni's value to the franchise remains immense. This follows a 2025 campaign where he maintained a strike rate of 135.17.

During that previous season, he contributed 196 runs at an average of 24.50. However, the current injury has prevented him from adding to those statistics during the ongoing 2026 campaign.

The Path to the Playoffs

The franchise is currently recovering from an initial slump that included three consecutive defeats. To guarantee a postseason berth, the side likely requires victories in all four of their remaining matches.

If the team maintains its winning momentum, tactical stability will likely take precedence over sentiment. The Chennai faithful may only witness their hero one last time if the competitive stakes vanish.

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