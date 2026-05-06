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HomeSportsIPLVaibhav Sooryavanshi Forced RR To Change Auction Plans: RR CEO Chats Revealed

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forced RR To Change Auction Plans: RR CEO Chats Revealed

RR CEO Chats: Leaked chats between Zubin Bharucha and the RR CEO reveal how 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's trial performance forced a total rewrite of the IPL auction strategy.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 May 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals discovered teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, drawing Tendulkar comparisons.
  • Scout Samar Qadri impressed by youngster's exceptional spin-handling skills.
  • Director Zubin Bharucha saw unique talent during team trials.
  • Franchise shifted auction strategy significantly due to Sooryavanshi.

RR CEO Chats: Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket Zubin Bharucha has provided a remarkable insight into the discovery of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose emerging reputation has already drawn comparisons to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Despite being only fifteen, the youngster’s technical prowess during franchise trials convinced the leadership to immediately overhaul their strategic financial planning for the upcoming Indian Premier League auction.

Generational Talent Unveiled

Talent scout Samar Qadri first encountered the prodigy in Patna and was immediately stunned by the teenager's ability to handle professional-level spin. Qadri noted that the boy possessed skills that were far beyond his years.

“I got to see him when I bowled to him. And I saw the talent there because I am a leg-spinner who knows how to bowl to left-handers. And he whacked me over the covers,” Qadri told Wisden Cricket.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forced RR To Change Auction Plans: RR CEO Chats Revealed

The Trial Breakthrough

Zubin Bharucha recalled the moment Sooryavanshi walked into the nets and faced a sharp left-arm seamer. The youngster’s immediate response to a difficult delivery left the veteran coach convinced he was witnessing a rare sporting phenomenon.

“The next ball, things unfurled in front of me when the next ball was hammered for six. I was like I am not sure this is normal,” Bharucha explained during his interview with Wisden Cricket.

Strategic Financial Shift

The impact was so profound that Bharucha contacted the franchise CEO to report that their previous auction strategies were now obsolete. He argued that the boy represented the most significant talent discovered in decades.

“All plans gone for a toss, boss. Remember, we kept aside 10 crore for Jaiswal (albeit small action), now what?” Bharucha wrote in a message to CEO Jake Lush McCrum as reported by Wisden Cricket.

Future of Indian Cricket

Rajasthan Royals eventually secured the left-handed batter for a relatively modest sum compared to their high-profile retentions. Bharucha remains steadfast in his belief that the teenager is the finest prospect since the late eighties.

“I would bank all the money kept aside on an opener and put it on him. Because we have two guys who have stepped up,” Bharucha stated while reflecting on the strategic pivot.

Chat Between Bharucha And Rajasthan Royals CEO

According to messages shared with Wisden Cricket, the internal exchange between Bharucha and CEO Jake Lush McCrum revealed the immediate excitement:

Bharucha: “All plans gone for a toss, boss.”

McCrum: “Now this is exciting.”

Bharucha: “Remember, we kept aside 10 crore for Jaiswal (albeit small action), now what?”

McCrum: “More details, please, sir.”

Bharucha: “Probably better than Jaiswal when he first came. Also, left-handed, but this guy is only 13. Hahaha. So, probably the best 13-year-old in the history of our sport after SRT (Sachin Tendulkar)”

ALSO READ | Massive Drama In IPL 2026 As Controversial Wicket Of Nitish Rana Leaves Experts Confused

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a fifteen-year-old emerging cricketer whose talent has impressed Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket, Zubin Bharucha, drawing comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar.

How was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi discovered?

Talent scout Samar Qadri first encountered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Patna and was stunned by his professional-level spin-handling skills. Zubin Bharucha was convinced of his rare talent during franchise trials.

What was the impact of Sooryavanshi's discovery on Rajasthan Royals' strategy?

Sooryavanshi's talent prompted an immediate overhaul of Rajasthan Royals' financial planning for the IPL auction, with director Zubin Bharucha declaring their previous strategies obsolete.

What is Zubin Bharucha's assessment of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential?

Bharucha considers Sooryavanshi the most significant talent discovered in decades and believes he is the finest prospect since the late eighties, even suggesting banking all auction money on him.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Rajastan Royals RR Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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