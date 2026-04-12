WATCH: Wankhede Falls Silent As MI And RCB Pay Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL match paused for two-minute silence honoring Asha Bhosle.

Mumbai Indians, RCB players and fans paid tribute to singer.

BCCI and authorities coordinated moment of national reflection.

Cricket fraternity mourned singer's timeless voice and legacy.

IPL 2026: MI vs RCB- In a rare moment of collective stillness within the typically boisterous Wankhede Stadium, thousands of fans joined the players of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to observe a two-minute silence. The tribute preceded the start of Sunday evening's marquee fixture, honouring the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 92.

As the evening sun set over the Marine Drive, the competitive tension of the IPL was briefly set aside to acknowledge a woman whose voice served as the soundtrack to the lives of many on the pitch and in the stands.

A Mark of Universal Respect

While the stadium usually serves as a cauldron of noise, the silence was absolute, broken only by the eventual sound of the umpires taking their positions. Following the tribute, the stadium was filled with applause as the silence came to an end.

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Mumbai Indians, RCB, and the entire Wankhede Stadium paid their final tribute to Asha Bhosle with a two-minute silence.😞🥺 pic.twitter.com/aYQAJ0wfO5 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 12, 2026

The Cricket Fraternity Mourns

The decision to hold the silence was coordinated between the BCCI and the local authorities to ensure that the "Queen of Melody" was given a farewell befitting her status as a cultural titan.

Many players, including RCB’s Virat Kohli, had already shared personal tributes earlier in the afternoon, describing her influence as timeless and her voice as an emotion that touched generations.

As the match commenced, the atmosphere remained respectful, with the high-octane sporting event serving as a backdrop to a day of national reflection. The legacy of Asha Bhosle, much like the game itself, remains an integral part of the city’s identity.