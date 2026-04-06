KKR vs PBKS Called Off As Rain Disrupts IPL 2026 Showdown

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KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Rain ultimately had the final say in Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens. Although the match got underway as scheduled, play was soon halted due to a sudden downpour, forcing both teams back into their dressing rooms. The delay proved lengthy enough to rule out any possibility of resumption, even with a reduced number of overs. Around 11:00 PM, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer were seen in discussion with the on-field umpires, following which the decision was taken to officially abandon the match.

Both teams have shared a point, which means Kolkata have finally opened their IPL 2026 account, while Punjab have gone top of the points table with 5 points to their name.

KKR Struggle Against PBKS Despite the eventual abandonment, spectators at Eden Gardens did witness a brief passage of play earlier this evening. Only 3.4 overs were completed in the first innings after KKR won the toss and opted to bat, but their top order failed to make an impact. Opener Finn Allen departed early, managing just 6 runs off 7 deliveries. Cameron Green, KKR’s most expensive buy in the IPL 2026 auction and the third-costliest player in league history, followed soon after, falling for 4 off just 2 balls. Both wickets were claimed by PBKS pacer Xavier Bartlett. At the time play was halted, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were unbeaten on 8 and 7 respectively, with KKR placed at 25/2.

It was turning into a worrying situation for the home side, which is why they might take some relief from the game being called off and securing at least a point. However, their wait for a win in IPL 2026 continues.

Who Do PBKS & KKR Face Next?

KKR will be in action next on this Thursday, April 9, against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), once again, at home.

PBKS, on the other hand, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 11, at their home, the New PCA Stadium.