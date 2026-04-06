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HomeSportsIPLKKR vs PBKS Called Off As Rain Disrupts IPL 2026 Showdown

KKR vs PBKS Called Off As Rain Disrupts IPL 2026 Showdown

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash abandoned after persistent rain at Eden Gardens, with captains and umpires calling off the match late at night.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Rain ultimately had the final say in Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens. Although the match got underway as scheduled, play was soon halted due to a sudden downpour, forcing both teams back into their dressing rooms. The delay proved lengthy enough to rule out any possibility of resumption, even with a reduced number of overs. Around 11:00 PM, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer were seen in discussion with the on-field umpires, following which the decision was taken to officially abandon the match.

Both teams have shared a point, which means Kolkata have finally opened their IPL 2026 account, while Punjab have gone top of the points table with 5 points to their name.

KKR Struggle Against PBKS

Despite the eventual abandonment, spectators at Eden Gardens did witness a brief passage of play earlier this evening. 

Only 3.4 overs were completed in the first innings after KKR won the toss and opted to bat, but their top order failed to make an impact.

Opener Finn Allen departed early, managing just 6 runs off 7 deliveries. Cameron Green, KKR’s most expensive buy in the IPL 2026 auction and the third-costliest player in league history, followed soon after, falling for 4 off just 2 balls. Both wickets were claimed by PBKS pacer Xavier Bartlett.

At the time play was halted, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were unbeaten on 8 and 7 respectively, with KKR placed at 25/2.

KKR will be in action next on this Thursday, April 9, against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), once again, at home.

PBKS, on the other hand, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 11, at their home, the New PCA Stadium.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the KKR vs PBKS match?

The match between KKR and PBKS was abandoned due to rain. Despite starting, a lengthy delay prevented any resumption, even with reduced overs.

What was the score when the KKR vs PBKS match was called off?

Only 3.4 overs were completed, with KKR at 25/2. Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 8 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi on 7.

How did the abandoned match affect the IPL 2026 points table?

Both teams shared a point. KKR opened their account, while PBKS moved to the top of the table with 5 points.

Who were the key dismissals for KKR in the brief play?

PBKS pacer Xavier Bartlett dismissed opener Finn Allen for 6 runs and Cameron Green for 4 runs.

When will KKR and PBKS play their next matches?

KKR faces LSG on Thursday, April 9. PBKS will play SRH on Saturday, April 11.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS KKR IPL IPL 2026
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