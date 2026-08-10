Jharkhand Students To March To State Assembly Today: Key Demands And Latest Update

Ranchi: Student protesters are preparing to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi on Monday, demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Security measures have been stepped up in the state capital ahead of the proposed march.

Authorities have strengthened security along the areas through which protesters are expected to move. Razor fencing has been put up near the Jagannath Temple, while Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Jharkhand Assembly.

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The protesting aspirants have said that several of their demands remain unresolved despite multiple rounds of discussions with the state government.

JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Demand Exam Cancellation And Probe

The students have been seeking cancellation of several examinations, investigations into alleged irregularities and changes to the recruitment system.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the demands had been divided into three broad categories — cancellation of examinations, investigation and recruitment reforms. According to him, while the government has accepted demands related to reforms, the students remain dissatisfied over the cancellation and investigation-related issues.

"We had categorised our demands into three sections--cancellation of exams, investigation, and reforms. The government did accept and fulfil the demands related to reforms. However, regarding our demands for cancellation--specifically the cancellation of all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, the JSSC-CGL exam, the PGT exam, the Excise exam, and all other exams involving Abhay Tiwari--the government has shown no willingness to agree," Paswan said.

Paswan also urged students from across Jharkhand to join the Assembly march.

"If you want the exams conducted by the TDPL agency cancelled and subjected to a CBI inquiry, and if you want the JSSC-CGL exam cancelled and investigated by the CBI, then please join the protest."

He assured that the demonstration would remain peaceful and follow constitutional methods. "If any anti-social element or unruly demands of the aspirants had not been accepted.

Students Say Key Demands Remain Unresolved

Student representative Mehta said the government had not agreed to all the demands despite three rounds of talks.

"Even after three rounds of talks, the government has not conceded to 100 per cent of our demands. Aspirants and supporters from all districts of Jharkhand are extending their moral support for the march to the Legislative Assembly," Mehta told reporters.

He listed the cancellation of the CGL examination, a CBI investigation, acceptance of the proposed recruitment reform model and adherence to a recruitment calendar among the students' key demands.

"Our crucial demands are that the CGL exam must be cancelled, a CBI inquiry into the CGL matter must be conducted, the government must accept the reform model we have proposed, and it must adhere to the recruitment calendar we have suggested. If the government fails to meet even a single one of these demands, the movement will continue until they are fulfilled."

Student Leader Disputes Government’s Claim

Another student leader, Piyush Kumar, rejected the government's reported position that all demands had been accepted. He said the cancellation and investigation of the JSSC-CGL examination remained central to the students' concerns.

"Our primary demand concerned the JSSC-CGL exam. Additionally, we had demanded an investigation into and cancellation of all examinations involving Abhay Kumar Tiwari. However, the government is only agreeing to investigate the JSSC-CGL exam linked to him," Kumar said.

He also appealed to the authorities to allow students from different districts to participate in the demonstration.

"The narrative being spread that all our demands are being met is completely incorrect. We appeal to the administration not to stop people coming from various districts of the state. Our approach will be entirely non-violent and Gandhian," he added.

Protests Follow JPSC Civil Services Prelims Results

The student movement began after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5. Aspirants subsequently raised allegations concerning irregularities in the recruitment process.

Since then, students have continued demonstrations and an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, pressing for greater transparency in recruitment examinations.

Among their demands are the cancellation of JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019, a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities, action against those found responsible, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets, and a recruitment calendar similar to those followed by UPSC and SSC.

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JPSC Members Resign As Government Announces Probes

The developments come after three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission resigned on Sunday. The state government has also announced a multi-pronged response, including probes by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged recruitment irregularities.

Despite these developments, the protesting aspirants continue to demand a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities. They have maintained that Monday's Assembly march will be peaceful and focused on their pending demands.

(With ANI Inputs)

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