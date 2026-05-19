Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIshan Kishan Rubs Salt Into CSK’s Wounds With Savage Post-Match Upload - Check Post

Ishan Kishan Rubs Salt Into CSK’s Wounds With Savage Post-Match Upload - Check Post

Ishan Kishan's Instagram Post: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Ishan Kishan followed his match-winning performance against Chennai Super Kings with an Instagram post directly confronting the home crowd.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 May 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ishan Kishan mimicked stadium whistles after a match-winning performance.
  • Kishan posted a celebration photo on Instagram, mocking stadium noise.
  • His 70 runs helped Sunrisers Hyderabad secure playoff qualification.
  • The win significantly impacted Chennai's chances for elimination.

Ishan Kishan's Instagram Post: The Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batsman Ishan Kishan has deliberately extended his on-field celebratory theatrics into the digital sphere following a match-winning performance at Chepauk. Having effectively silenced the local supporters during a crucial run chase, the left-handed specialist utilized his personal social media platform to deliver a highly pointed critique regarding the iconic home stadium atmosphere.

Ishan's On-Field Statement 

The initial competitive provocation occurred during the secondary innings of the high-stakes encounter, where the batsman systematically dismantled the local bowling unit to secure postseason qualification.

Upon reaching his match-winning half-century milestone, the explosive cricketer immediately turned toward the local grandstands to execute a physical gesture mimicking the whistling traditions of the home franchise.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pat Cummins 'Baffled' Reaction To Ruturaj Gaikwad's Decision To Bat; Abhishek Agrees

Ishan Goes A Step Further In Mocking

The athlete subsequently reinforced his competitive stance by uploading an official image of his bat-raising celebration to his verified Instagram profile hours after the conclusion of the game.

The accompanying caption delivered an unmistakable message to the local fanbase. "Only thing louder than the whistles was the bat. Into the playoffs," the international batsman wrote online.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

Securing Direct Postseason Qualification

The provocative statement accumulated massive digital engagement within minutes of publication, drawing widespread praise from traveling supporters alongside intense criticism from disgruntled local cricket enthusiasts.

The underlying performance completely justified the batsman's immense confidence, given his central role in successfully overhauling the competitive 180-run threshold established by the home leadership group.

ALSO READ | 'Bhai Khel Le Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh Issues Ultimatum, 'Threatens' To Drag MSD To Ground

Knockout Matrix Permanently Altered

The dynamic operator accumulated seventy valuable runs from forty-seven deliveries, partnering alongside international teammate Heinrich Klaasen to permanently fracture the defensive strategies of the hosting line-up.

The comprehensive five-wicket triumph officially guaranteed the progression of the visiting franchise into the upcoming knockout phase, while leaving Chennai dangerously close to seasonal elimination.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ishan Kishan do on the field after his match-winning performance?

Ishan Kishan made a gesture mimicking the whistling traditions of the home franchise towards the local grandstands after reaching his half-century.

How did Ishan Kishan extend his celebration to social media?

He posted a picture of his celebration on Instagram with a caption that stated, 'Only thing louder than the whistles was the bat. Into the playoffs.'

What was the impact of Ishan Kishan's Instagram post?

The post received significant engagement, with praise from traveling supporters and criticism from local fans.

How many runs did Ishan Kishan score in the match?

Ishan Kishan scored seventy valuable runs from forty-seven deliveries.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 May 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Instagram Post CSK Vs SRH Whistle Celebration Sunrisers Hyderabad Playoff Qualification Chepauk Crowd Reaction IPL 2026 Social Media
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Ishan Kishan Rubs Salt Into CSK’s Wounds With Savage Post-Match Upload - Check Post
Ishan Kishan Rubs Salt Into CSK’s Wounds With Savage Post-Match Upload - Check Post
IPL
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated If They Lose To LSG? All You Need To Know
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated If They Lose To LSG? All You Need To Know
IPL
Is CSK Eliminated From IPL 2026? Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained
Is CSK Eliminated From IPL 2026? Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained
IPL
Top 5 IPL Teams With Most Playoff Qualifications: CSK Lead Elite List, SRH Join Club
Top 5 IPL Teams With Most Playoff Qualifications: CSK Lead Elite List, SRH Join Club
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Family demands fair probe in Trisha Sharma death case, raises questions over investigation process
BREAKING: Suspicious CCTV footage deepens mystery in Trisha Sharma death investigation case updates
CCTVProbe: Twisha Sharma Death Case Deepens After Footage Sparks Murder vs Suicide Debate
JusticeMarch: Ex-Forces Families Announce Rally Seeking Justice, Raise Systemic Fairness Questions
ProbeWatch: Trisha’s Family Rejects Drug Claims, Raises Questions Over Missing Husband
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Expanding Nuclear Triad Gets More Lethal
Opinion
Embed widget