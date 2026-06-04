‘US Pressure On India Won’t Work’: Putin Backs PM Modi Over Russia Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin stated US pressure on India will fail.

He described India as a reliable, fast-growing economic partner.

Putin praised India's economic growth under PM Modi's leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia would not succeed, asserting that New Delhi would continue to act in line with its own national interests.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of leading global news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin described India as a “reliable partner” and one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

‘US Trying To Pressure India’

Referring to India’s ties with Moscow, Putin said external pressure on New Delhi would be ineffective.

“The US is trying to put pressure on India in some matters, for example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia,” Putin said.

News Alert ! US trying to pressure India including over cooperation with Russia; but it will resist such efforts: Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

“It is useless to pressure Prime Minister Modi,” he added, while asserting that India would resist such efforts.

Putin also said pressure on the Indian Prime Minister would be “detrimental for international relations, and for bilateral relations, doesn't matter from where this pressure comes from.”

‘India Is A Reliable Partner’

The Russian President said Moscow continued to view India as a dependable and trusted ally despite shifting geopolitical dynamics.

News Alert ! Russia considers India as a reliable partner: Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

“We are developing our ties with India, we deem India to be a reliable partner,” Putin said.

He also dismissed suggestions that India’s growing engagement with the United States could weaken its ties with Russia.

“We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries,” he said, adding that India, as “a great country, a large economy, the largest democracy,” would naturally pursue ties that suited its interests.

According to Putin, Russia does not see any “negative consequences” emerging from India’s relations with other countries.

Putin Praises India’s Economic Growth

Putin also praised India’s economic rise and credited the country’s growth trajectory to policies implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

News Alert ! India is among world's major economies and is currently demonstrating an impressive rate of economic growth: Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

“India is one of the leading economies of the world, that shows the highest rate of economic growth,” he said.

“This is the result of hard work that the government has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Putin added.

He said India had achieved “great and important achievements” in its development since establishing diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union in 1947.

Trade, Energy And Strategic Cooperation In Focus

Highlighting growing economic cooperation, Putin said Russia and India were engaged in multiple joint projects and expressed confidence that bilateral trade would touch USD 100 billion in the coming years.

“We have all the foundations to work more actively and to reach more ambitious goals,” he said.

Putin said cooperation between the two countries was expanding across sectors including energy, nuclear energy, pharmaceuticals and investment.

News Alert ! India is among world's major economies and is currently demonstrating an impressive rate of economic growth: Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

“We are not only talking about our plans in energy, including nuclear energy, new platforms will emerge,” he said.

He also noted that Russian companies were prepared to offer “a lot of interesting projects” in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and long-term investments.

‘Special Privileged Strategic Partnership’

Describing ties between Moscow and New Delhi as a “special privileged strategic partnership”, Putin said the relationship had evolved over decades and was not recent.

“We enjoy special privileged strategic partnership,” he said.

“That is how I characterise this relationship. It did not occur yesterday or one or five years ago. This is something we have been working upon for decades,” Putin added.

The Russian President is expected to travel to India later this year for the BRICS Summit.