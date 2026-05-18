'Bhai Khel Le Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh Issues Ultimatum, 'Threatens' To Drag MSD To Ground

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harbhajan Singh urges MS Dhoni to play final Chennai match.

He jokingly threatens to drag Dhoni onto the field.

Aakash Chopra advises against sentimental selection due to tournament.

Chopra believes unfit players harm developing domestic talent.

CSK vs SRH Live: The romanticism surrounding a potential competitive farewell for Mahendra Singh Dhoni has prompted an emotional appeal from his former international teammate Harbhajan Singh ahead of Chennai's ultimate home fixture. Facing a critical assignment against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise is navigating intense public pressure regarding their iconic wicketkeeper, whose persistent absence continues to dominate national cricket conversations.

Threat From A Teammate

The celebrated off-spinner expressed the collective desperation of the cricketing fraternity during a promotional interaction, reminding fans of previous promises made by the legendary captain regarding his eventual retirement plan.

Harbhajan refused to accept the logistical roadblocks preventing the veteran from taking the field, jokingly suggesting that physical intervention might be required to satisfy the expectant local spectators.

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'Bhai Khel le Dhoni'

Harbhajan emphasized that the current scheduling creates the perfect opportunity for the former captain to grace the regional surface for what could represent a final competitive appearance.

“See, he had said he will play his last match in Chennai in front of the crowd. So the time has come to do it. This is CSK’s last match on home ground, so it’s quite possible that we may see Thala play possibly for the last time. If he doesn’t play, that means he will return next year. Will say the same thing. You never know with him. Bhai khel le Dhoni (Please play, Dhoni). Else, I will drag you to the crowd,” Harbhajan stated.

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Chopra Aligns With Tactical Realities

Analyst Aakash Chopra delivered a contrasting, objective assessment on his personal YouTube channel, suggesting that the competitive state of the tournament rules out sentimental selection experiments.

He argued that introducing an un-match-fit asset into a highly fragile batting order would inevitably compromise the growth of developing domestic players who have carried the franchise recently.

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