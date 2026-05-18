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HomeSportsIPL'Bhai Khel Le Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh Issues Ultimatum, 'Threatens' To Drag MSD To Ground

'Bhai Khel Le Dhoni': Harbhajan Singh Issues Ultimatum, 'Threatens' To Drag MSD To Ground

CSK vs SRH Live: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has playfully threatened to drag MS Dhoni onto the field as speculation peaks over the veteran's ongoing absence from the Chennai line-up.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 May 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harbhajan Singh urges MS Dhoni to play final Chennai match.
  • He jokingly threatens to drag Dhoni onto the field.
  • Aakash Chopra advises against sentimental selection due to tournament.
  • Chopra believes unfit players harm developing domestic talent.

CSK vs SRH Live: The romanticism surrounding a potential competitive farewell for Mahendra Singh Dhoni has prompted an emotional appeal from his former international teammate Harbhajan Singh ahead of Chennai's ultimate home fixture. Facing a critical assignment against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise is navigating intense public pressure regarding their iconic wicketkeeper, whose persistent absence continues to dominate national cricket conversations.

Threat From A Teammate

The celebrated off-spinner expressed the collective desperation of the cricketing fraternity during a promotional interaction, reminding fans of previous promises made by the legendary captain regarding his eventual retirement plan.

Harbhajan refused to accept the logistical roadblocks preventing the veteran from taking the field, jokingly suggesting that physical intervention might be required to satisfy the expectant local spectators.

ALSO READ | Ruturaj Gaikwad Delivers Definitive MS Dhoni Selection Verdict At Chepauk Toss

'Bhai Khel le Dhoni'

Harbhajan emphasized that the current scheduling creates the perfect opportunity for the former captain to grace the regional surface for what could represent a final competitive appearance.

“See, he had said he will play his last match in Chennai in front of the crowd. So the time has come to do it. This is CSK’s last match on home ground, so it’s quite possible that we may see Thala play possibly for the last time. If he doesn’t play, that means he will return next year. Will say the same thing. You never know with him. Bhai khel le Dhoni (Please play, Dhoni). Else, I will drag you to the crowd,” Harbhajan stated.

ALSO READ | BCCI Faces Ultimate Rohit Sharma Dilemma As Uncapped Duo Clamours For Afghanistan Series Debut

Chopra Aligns With Tactical Realities

Analyst Aakash Chopra delivered a contrasting, objective assessment on his personal YouTube channel, suggesting that the competitive state of the tournament rules out sentimental selection experiments.

He argued that introducing an un-match-fit asset into a highly fragile batting order would inevitably compromise the growth of developing domestic players who have carried the franchise recently.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka vs India Test Series: WTC Series To Be Played Between August 15 And 27

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fans and former teammates emotional about MS Dhoni playing in Chennai?

There's a romantic notion surrounding a potential competitive farewell for MS Dhoni. Harbhajan Singh, a former teammate, made an emotional appeal for him to play in Chennai's final home fixture.

What did Harbhajan Singh suggest to ensure Dhoni plays?

Harbhajan Singh jokingly suggested that physical intervention might be needed to get Dhoni on the field. He reminded fans of Dhoni's past promise to play his last match in Chennai.

What is Aakash Chopra's perspective on Dhoni playing?

Aakash Chopra offers a contrasting, objective view. He believes the tournament's competitive nature doesn't allow for sentimental selection experiments.

Why might Dhoni not play, according to Aakash Chopra?

Chopra argues that including an un-match-fit Dhoni could compromise the development of domestic players who have been performing well for the franchise.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Injury Update Chepauk Last Home Game Harbhajan Singh MS Dhoni Aakash Chopra YouTube CSK Vs SRH Toss News
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