Has RCB Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs? 16 Points But Race Still Open

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB tops IPL points table after beating KKR.

Despite 16 points, RCB's playoff spot is uncertain.

Multiple teams can potentially reach 18 points.

RCB IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after registering an impressive six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but their Playoff qualification is still far from guaranteed. Led by a magnificent unbeaten century from Virat Kohli, RCB climbed to 16 points and strengthened their push towards the knockout stage. Kohli’s 105 not out proved decisive as Bengaluru comfortably chased down the target and continued their strong run in the tournament.

Ordinarily, reaching 16 points has been enough for teams to secure a Playoff berth in most IPL seasons. However, the situation remains unusually tight this year, meaning Bengaluru could still miss out on a top-four finish despite occupying first place at the moment.

RCB Still Unsafe In IPL Playoffs Race

With only two league-stage matches remaining, RCB's qualification hopes are still hanging in the balance because of the crowded race near the top of the standings.

If RCB lose both of their remaining fixtures, they could find themselves under serious pressure depending on results elsewhere. Multiple teams are still mathematically capable of finishing above or level with Bengaluru on points.

Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are all still in contention to potentially reach the 18-point mark. That creates the possibility of Playoff qualification eventually being decided on Net Run Rate (NRR).

As a result, despite sitting at the summit of the table, RCB are not yet officially through to the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

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When Is RCB’s Next IPL 2026 Match?

RCB have two crucial league-stage encounters left before the Playoffs begin. Their next match will be against Punjab Kings on May 17, followed by a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22.

Both opponents remain firmly involved in the Playoff battle themselves, making the upcoming fixtures extremely important for Bengaluru’s campaign.

RCB will now aim to avoid any late slip-ups and secure qualification without depending on NRR calculations or results from other matches. With Virat Kohli returning to peak form at the perfect moment, Bengaluru will hope to carry their momentum into the closing phase of the league stage.