GT vs MI Highlights: Tilak Varma’s Explosive Ton Powers Mumbai To Big IPL 2026 Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians secured crucial 99-run IPL victory, ending losing streak.

Tilak Varma's explosive century propelled MI to 199/5 total.

Jasprit Bumrah's early wicket sparked Gujarat Titans' batting collapse.

GT vs MI IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians finally found their rhythm again in IPL 2026, snapping a four-match losing streak with a commanding 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans. It was a result that not only brought two crucial points but likely also injected much-needed confidence into a struggling side. While their position on the points table may not have improved significantly, the manner of this win could prove pivotal for their campaign going forward.

A Shaky Start Before Tilak’s Heroics

Being asked to bat first, MI stumbled early. Debutant Danish Malewar departed cheaply for 2, while Quinton de Kock managed just 13 runs. The struggles continued as Suryakumar Yadav failed to convert his start, scoring 15 before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

Amid the early setbacks, Naman Dhir provided some resistance with a steady 45 off 32 deliveries. Even captain Hardik Pandya couldn’t make a significant impact, falling for 15.

The turning point came through Tilak Varma, who transformed the innings in spectacular fashion. Starting cautiously with 19 off 22 balls, he shifted gears dramatically, smashing 82 runs in his next 23 deliveries. His explosive knock lifted MI to a formidable total of 199/5.

A barrage of boundaries and sixes saw him bring up his maiden IPL century, which also stands as the joint-fastest hundred by a Mumbai Indians batter. His innings not only rescued MI from a precarious situation but also completely changed the momentum of the match.

Bumrah Leads The Charge With The Ball

With the ball, MI struck immediately. Hardik Pandya handed the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah, a move that paid off instantly. Bumrah removed Sai Sudharsan on the very first delivery, marking his first wicket of the season.

The early breakthrough triggered a collapse for GT. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 14, while Jos Buttler managed just 5. Though Washington Sundar showed brief resistance with a quick 26 off 17 balls, the rest of the batting lineup failed to deliver.

Mumbai’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, which resulted in a batting collapse, and bundled Gujarat for just 100 runs in 15.5 overs