IPL 2026's First Double-Header Today: Match Timings, Teams & Live Streaming Details

The 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is in full swing, with seven matches already completed and all teams now playing their second game of the season.

Today marks the first double-header of IPL 2026 tournament, with four teams in action across two matches - one in the afternoon and the other in the evening. The opening clash will see Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians, followed by an evening encounter between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

First Match Details: DC vs MI

The first game of the day features Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, both of whom started their campaigns with wins. This means one team will face its first loss today, while the other will secure back-to-back wins.

Mumbai's batting unit impressed in their previous outing, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a brilliant half-century, although their bowling lacked sharpness. Delhi, on the other hand, showcased a strong bowling performance but will expect more from their top-order batters.

DC vs MI IPL 2026 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM. While Delhi had seen rain in recent days, the weather is expected to remain clear for today’s game.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website.

Second Match: GT vs RR

In the evening fixture, Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals. Led by Riyan Parag, Rajasthan come into the match high on confidence after a big win over Chennai. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and his Gujarat side will be aiming to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Punjab in their opening match.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM. It will also be broadcast on Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on JioCinema.