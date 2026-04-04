CSK Set Unwanted Record With IPL 2026 Defeat Against PBKS

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CSK Set Unwanted Record In IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite setting a 200+ run target. This has now made them the team with most losses despite scoring over 200 runs in T20 cricket. Punjab secured a comprehensive five-wicket victory over CSK in the seventh match of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The win marked their second consecutive triumph of the season and extended their dominance over Chennai, highlighting both team milestones and concerning trends for the five-time champions.

Chennai Super Kings Set Unfavourable Record

CSK, playing without MS Dhoni, endured a disappointing performance, registering two unwanted records.

Firstly, this is the fifth time that CSK lost despite posting more than 200 runs, surpassing the previous benchmark held by the West Indies, who lost four times to Australia after crossing 200 runs.

Additionally, this has become the second occasion in IPL history that CSK began a season with two successive defeats, the previous instance being in 2022 when they lost their first four matches.

Chepauk Woes & Leadership Struggles

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, once a fortress, has proved a challenging venue for CSK of late. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy, the franchise has lost all six of its previous home matches.

The latest defeat extends this losing streak and highlights the growing pressure on the team to recover form in the early stages of IPL 2026.

PBKS' commanding display contrasted sharply with CSK’s struggles, emphasising the gulf between the teams in recent encounters and reinforcing Punjab’s reputation as a strong contender this season.

With this victory, PBKS achieved several notable feats. This match was the ninth instance of Punjab successfully chasing a target of 200+ runs, cementing their position as the most successful team in such chases in IPL history.

Moreover, the five-wicket win over CSK marked Punjab’s fourth successive victory against Chennai at Chepauk, showcasing their consistency against the southern franchise on their home turf.