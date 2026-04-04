Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

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MI IPL 2026 Highest Earning Players: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been more than just cricket, it’s a dazzling showcase of talent, passion, and big-money deals. Year after year, franchises, like Mumbai Indians (MI), compete not only on the field but also in the boardroom, vying to secure the brightest stars with eye-watering contracts. From international icons to emerging domestic talent, IPL salaries have grown into a spectacle of their own, reflecting both skill and star power. For players, these contracts aren’t just a paycheck, they’re recognition of their hard work, consistency, and ability to shine under pressure.

For fans, the buzz around who commands the highest fees adds another layer of excitement to the tournament, sparking debates and predictions ahead of every season. With IPL 2026 underway, the stakes are higher than ever. So, let’s dive in and take a closer look at the highest-earning players in the Mumbai Indians squad this season, and see who’s cashing in the most.

Who Earns The Most In MI IPL 2026 Squad

Fast bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah, is the highest earner in MI's IPL 2026 squad with a contract of Rs 18 crore.

Other top names, like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been retained at Rs 16.35 crore contracts, while Rohit Sharma, the franchise's most successful captain with five titles under his belt, has a Rs 16.30 crore contract.

Upcoming young Indian talent like Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir earn Rs 8 crore and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively, while veteran fast bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have contracts of Rs 9.25 crore and Rs 2 crore with MI in IPL 2026.

MI Overseas Player Contracts

International star bowler, Trent Boult, has a Rs 12.50 crore contract at MI in IPL 2026, highest among all overseas players in the franchise.

Here's a look at how much some of MI's other overseas stars earn:

Ryan Rickelton - Rs 1 crore

Quinton de Kock - Rs 1 crore

Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 2.60 crore

Mitchell Santner - Rs 2 crore

Corbin Bosch - Rs 75 lakhs

Will Jacks - Rs 5.25 crore

Allah Ghazanfar - Rs 4.80 crore

It is worth noting that Quinton de Kock was bought during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, and rest all of the foreign players were retained by the Mumbai Indians.