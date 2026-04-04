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HomeSportsIPLMumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

Explore the top earners in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 squad, including star Indian and overseas players, and see who commands the biggest contracts.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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MI IPL 2026 Highest Earning Players: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been more than just cricket, it’s a dazzling showcase of talent, passion, and big-money deals. Year after year, franchises, like Mumbai Indians (MI), compete not only on the field but also in the boardroom, vying to secure the brightest stars with eye-watering contracts. From international icons to emerging domestic talent, IPL salaries have grown into a spectacle of their own, reflecting both skill and star power. For players, these contracts aren’t just a paycheck, they’re recognition of their hard work, consistency, and ability to shine under pressure.

For fans, the buzz around who commands the highest fees adds another layer of excitement to the tournament, sparking debates and predictions ahead of every season. With IPL 2026 underway, the stakes are higher than ever. So, let’s dive in and take a closer look at the highest-earning players in the Mumbai Indians squad this season, and see who’s cashing in the most.

Who Earns The Most In MI IPL 2026 Squad

Fast bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah, is the highest earner in MI's IPL 2026 squad with a contract of Rs 18 crore. 

Other top names, like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been retained at Rs 16.35 crore contracts, while Rohit Sharma, the franchise's most successful captain with five titles under his belt, has a Rs 16.30 crore contract.

Upcoming young Indian talent like Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir earn Rs 8 crore and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively, while veteran fast bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have contracts of Rs 9.25 crore and Rs 2 crore with MI in IPL 2026.

MI Overseas Player Contracts

International star bowler, Trent Boult, has a Rs 12.50 crore contract at MI in IPL 2026, highest among all overseas players in the franchise.

Here's a look at how much some of MI's other overseas stars earn:

  • Ryan Rickelton - Rs 1 crore
  • Quinton de Kock - Rs 1 crore
  • Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 2.60 crore
  • Mitchell Santner - Rs 2 crore
  • Corbin Bosch - Rs 75 lakhs
  • Will Jacks - Rs 5.25 crore
  • Allah Ghazanfar - Rs 4.80 crore

It is worth noting that Quinton de Kock was bought during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, and rest all of the foreign players were retained by the Mumbai Indians.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest-earning player in the MI IPL 2026 squad?

Jasprit Bumrah is the highest earner in MI's IPL 2026 squad, with a contract worth Rs 18 crore.

What are the contracts for Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2026?

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have both been retained with contracts of Rs 16.35 crore each for IPL 2026.

Who is the highest-earning overseas player for MI in IPL 2026?

Trent Boult is the highest-earning overseas player for MI in IPL 2026, with a contract of Rs 12.50 crore.

How much does Rohit Sharma earn in the MI IPL 2026 squad?

Rohit Sharma has a contract of Rs 16.30 crore with MI for the IPL 2026 season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians MI Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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