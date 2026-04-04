Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGT vs RR: Rain Threat In Ahmedabad? Weather & Pitch Report Inside

GT vs RR: Rain Threat In Ahmedabad? Weather & Pitch Report Inside

The pitch in Ahmedabad generally suits batters, providing even pace and bounce that enables them to play their shots with confidence.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

GT vs RR IPL 2026 match: The ninth match of IPL 2026 will be played today, April 4 (Saturday), featuring a clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. The match is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the action beginning at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

One of the biggest attractions in this game will be the young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who continues to grab attention with his fearless batting.

Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad surface is known to favor batters, offering consistent pace and bounce that allows stroke-makers to play their shots freely. The quick outfield further benefits the batting side. However, fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball, while spinners are likely to come into play as the pitch wears down during the latter stages of the match.

Weather Report

Weather conditions are expected to remain clear, with no rain threat predicted for the evening. Fans can look forward to a full match without interruptions. The temperature is likely to hover around 27°C during game time, making for pleasant playing conditions.

Head-to-Head Record

So far in IPL history, Gujarat Titans have dominated this rivalry. Out of 8 encounters between the two sides, Gujarat has won 6 matches, while Rajasthan has managed to win only 2. Gujarat’s highest score against Rajasthan stands at 217, whereas Rajasthan’s best total against Gujarat is 212.

Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Also on ABP Live | Shreyas Iyer Faces Possible BCCI Ban In IPL 2026 - Here's Why

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match?

The GT vs RR IPL 2026 match is on April 4th at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The game starts at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM.

What is the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

Gujarat Titans have a dominant head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals. Out of 8 matches, Gujarat has won 6, while Rajasthan has won 2.

What kind of pitch can be expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known to favor batters with good pace and bounce. Fast bowlers might get some help with the new ball, and spinners could be effective later.

What is the weather forecast for the GT vs RR match?

The weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature will be around 27°C, promising pleasant playing conditions.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 04 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahmedabad IPL GT Vs RR IPL 2026 GT Vs RR Rain Threat GT Vs RR Weather GT Vs RR Pitch Report
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
GT vs RR: Rain Threat In Ahmedabad? Weather & Pitch Report Inside
GT vs RR: Rain Threat In Ahmedabad? Weather & Pitch Report Inside
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Faces Possible BCCI Ban In IPL 2026 - Here's Why
Shreyas Iyer Faces Possible BCCI Ban In IPL 2026 - Here's Why
Cricket
Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Breaking Virat Kohli's IPL Record Against Delhi Capitals
Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Breaking Virat Kohli's IPL Record: Details Inside
Cricket
WATCH: Virat Kohli Responds To ‘Overseas Player’ Meme In RCB Interview
WATCH: Virat Kohli Responds To ‘Overseas Player’ Meme In RCB Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US–Iran Tensions Escalate as Trump Responds to Fighter Jet Claims
War Alert: US–Israel Strikes Rock Iran, Explosions in Tehran
Middle East War: Debate Heats Up as Pakistan’s Mediation Rejected by Iran
Bollywood News: Iran Rejects Pakistan Talks Over Fears of US-Israel Link
Breaking News: Iran Rejects Pakistan’s Mediation, Cites Trust Deficit and Security Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget