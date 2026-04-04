GT vs RR: Rain Threat In Ahmedabad? Weather & Pitch Report Inside

GT vs RR IPL 2026 match: The ninth match of IPL 2026 will be played today, April 4 (Saturday), featuring a clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. The match is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the action beginning at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

One of the biggest attractions in this game will be the young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who continues to grab attention with his fearless batting.

Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad surface is known to favor batters, offering consistent pace and bounce that allows stroke-makers to play their shots freely. The quick outfield further benefits the batting side. However, fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball, while spinners are likely to come into play as the pitch wears down during the latter stages of the match.

Weather Report

Weather conditions are expected to remain clear, with no rain threat predicted for the evening. Fans can look forward to a full match without interruptions. The temperature is likely to hover around 27°C during game time, making for pleasant playing conditions.

Head-to-Head Record

So far in IPL history, Gujarat Titans have dominated this rivalry. Out of 8 encounters between the two sides, Gujarat has won 6 matches, while Rajasthan has managed to win only 2. Gujarat’s highest score against Rajasthan stands at 217, whereas Rajasthan’s best total against Gujarat is 212.

Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Also on ABP Live | Shreyas Iyer Faces Possible BCCI Ban In IPL 2026 - Here's Why