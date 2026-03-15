Kevin Pietersen announced he cannot commit the required time to the mentoring role for the upcoming IPL season. His schedule does not allow him to fulfill the responsibilities.
Delhi Capitals React As Kevin Pietersen Steps Down As Mentor Before IPL 2026
Kevin Pietersen steps down as Delhi Capitals mentor ahead of IPL 2026, with the franchise sharing an emotional farewell message for the former England star.
Kevin Pietersen Leaves Delhi Capitals: Former England star Kevin Pietersen has stepped away from his role as mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC), with the franchise acknowledging his contribution after the veteran confirmed he would not continue in the position for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pietersen made the announcement on Saturday, explaining that he would be unable to dedicate the time required for the job. Despite leaving the mentoring role, the 45-year-old will remain closely connected to the tournament, returning to his familiar role in the commentary box during IPL 2026.
Kevin Pietersen Announces Decision
🚨 समाचार 🚨— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 14, 2026
मैं आईपीएल के इस सीजन में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए मेंटर नहीं बन सकता।
मैं उस समय के लिए प्रतिबद्ध नहीं हो सकता, जो काम की आवश्यकता है।
सभी खिलाड़ियों को इस सीजन के लिए शुभकामनाएं! ❤️
हालांकि मैं आपको कॉम बॉक्स में वापस देखूंगा! आईपीएल दुनिया की सबसे अच्छी लीग है…
Pietersen revealed his decision through a post on X, clarifying that his schedule would not allow him to fulfil the responsibilities associated with mentoring the team during the upcoming season.
“I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league and I can't wait to see all of you soon!”
The former England batter had joined the franchise in February last year ahead of the 2025 IPL season. In his mentoring capacity, Pietersen worked alongside DC’s coaching group, which includes Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, Head Coach Hemang Badani, Assistant Coach Matthew Mott and Bowling Coach Munaf Patel.
Delhi Capitals Respond To Pietersen’s Exit
Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala. Thank you for all the love & roars, KP 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ItiuXWD19Y— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 15, 2026
Delhi Capitals acknowledged Pietersen’s departure with a heartfelt message on social media, sharing a tribute post dedicated to the former cricketer.
“Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala. Thank you for all the love & roars, KP.”
Pietersen responded to the message with a heart emoji, signalling his continued connection with the franchise and its supporters.
Although his stint as mentor lasted only one season, Pietersen remained a high-profile figure within the DC set-up and often engaged with fans and players during the tournament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Kevin Pietersen no longer the mentor for Delhi Capitals?
What will Kevin Pietersen be doing during the IPL 2026 season?
Although stepping down as mentor, Pietersen will return to his familiar role in the commentary box for IPL 2026. He will remain connected to the tournament.
When did Kevin Pietersen join Delhi Capitals as a mentor?
Kevin Pietersen joined the Delhi Capitals franchise in February last year, ahead of the 2025 IPL season. His mentoring stint lasted for one season.
How did Delhi Capitals respond to Kevin Pietersen's departure?
Delhi Capitals acknowledged Pietersen's departure with a heartfelt message on social media, thanking him for his contributions. They stated 'Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala.'