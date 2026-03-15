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HomeSportsIPLDelhi Capitals React As Kevin Pietersen Steps Down As Mentor Before IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals React As Kevin Pietersen Steps Down As Mentor Before IPL 2026

Kevin Pietersen steps down as Delhi Capitals mentor ahead of IPL 2026, with the franchise sharing an emotional farewell message for the former England star.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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Kevin Pietersen Leaves Delhi Capitals: Former England star Kevin Pietersen has stepped away from his role as mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC), with the franchise acknowledging his contribution after the veteran confirmed he would not continue in the position for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pietersen made the announcement on Saturday, explaining that he would be unable to dedicate the time required for the job. Despite leaving the mentoring role, the 45-year-old will remain closely connected to the tournament, returning to his familiar role in the commentary box during IPL 2026.

Kevin Pietersen Announces Decision

Pietersen revealed his decision through a post on X, clarifying that his schedule would not allow him to fulfil the responsibilities associated with mentoring the team during the upcoming season.

“I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league and I can't wait to see all of you soon!”

The former England batter had joined the franchise in February last year ahead of the 2025 IPL season. In his mentoring capacity, Pietersen worked alongside DC’s coaching group, which includes Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, Head Coach Hemang Badani, Assistant Coach Matthew Mott and Bowling Coach Munaf Patel.

Delhi Capitals Respond To Pietersen’s Exit

Delhi Capitals acknowledged Pietersen’s departure with a heartfelt message on social media, sharing a tribute post dedicated to the former cricketer.

“Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala. Thank you for all the love & roars, KP.”

Pietersen responded to the message with a heart emoji, signalling his continued connection with the franchise and its supporters.

Although his stint as mentor lasted only one season, Pietersen remained a high-profile figure within the DC set-up and often engaged with fans and players during the tournament.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kevin Pietersen no longer the mentor for Delhi Capitals?

Kevin Pietersen announced he cannot commit the required time to the mentoring role for the upcoming IPL season. His schedule does not allow him to fulfill the responsibilities.

What will Kevin Pietersen be doing during the IPL 2026 season?

Although stepping down as mentor, Pietersen will return to his familiar role in the commentary box for IPL 2026. He will remain connected to the tournament.

When did Kevin Pietersen join Delhi Capitals as a mentor?

Kevin Pietersen joined the Delhi Capitals franchise in February last year, ahead of the 2025 IPL season. His mentoring stint lasted for one season.

How did Delhi Capitals respond to Kevin Pietersen's departure?

Delhi Capitals acknowledged Pietersen's departure with a heartfelt message on social media, thanking him for his contributions. They stated 'Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala.'

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Capitals Kevin Pietersen IPL IPL 2026
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