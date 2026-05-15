Can PBKS Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After MI Defeat? Full Scenario Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings started strong but now face tense playoff qualification.

Despite a five-match losing streak, PBKS are fourth in standings.

PBKS must win both remaining matches for any playoff chance.

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 campaign has taken a dramatic turn after what once looked like a near-certain Playoff qualification. They began the season in dominant fashion, winning six of their first seven matches, while another fixture ended without a result. At one stage, the franchise appeared comfortably placed for not only a top four berth but potentially even a top-two finish. However, a worrying five-match losing streak has now pushed them into a tense qualification battle.

PBKS Still In Top Four, But Under Pressure

Despite their poor run of form, PBKS remain fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.355.

However, their margin for error has almost disappeared. Punjab now have only two league matches remaining, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17 and Lucknow Super Gians (LSG) on May 23.

While Bengaluru is expected to be tough opponent, given their form, Lucknow should be a relatively safer opposition, given that they, so far, have only managed to win three matches this season, and have been eliminated already. Nevertheless, Mumbai Indians, who are in the same boat as LSG, just defeatd Punjab, so nothing can be said for sure.

To stay alive in the Playoff race, PBKS must win both fixtures. Even then, they can only finish with a maximum of 17 points.

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Why Qualification Is No Longer In Their Hands

PBKS’ biggest concern is that several rival teams are in stronger mathematical positions. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both sitting on six wins from 11 matches, can still reach 18 points this season. Meanwhile, RCB and GT already have 16 points each after winning eight matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are also capable of finishing on 18 points, which further complicates Punjab’s path to qualification.

As a result, PBKS are now heavily dependent on other results going in their favour alongside winning their remaining matches.