Despite a recent losing streak, PBKS is currently fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.355. They still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.
Can PBKS Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After MI Defeat? Full Scenario Explained
Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 Playoff hopes are now under serious threat after five straight defeats. Here’s the full IPL qualification scenario explained.
- Punjab Kings started strong but now face tense playoff qualification.
- Despite a five-match losing streak, PBKS are fourth in standings.
- PBKS must win both remaining matches for any playoff chance.
PBKS IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 campaign has taken a dramatic turn after what once looked like a near-certain Playoff qualification. They began the season in dominant fashion, winning six of their first seven matches, while another fixture ended without a result. At one stage, the franchise appeared comfortably placed for not only a top four berth but potentially even a top-two finish. However, a worrying five-match losing streak has now pushed them into a tense qualification battle.
PBKS Still In Top Four, But Under Pressure
Despite their poor run of form, PBKS remain fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.355.
However, their margin for error has almost disappeared. Punjab now have only two league matches remaining, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17 and Lucknow Super Gians (LSG) on May 23.
While Bengaluru is expected to be tough opponent, given their form, Lucknow should be a relatively safer opposition, given that they, so far, have only managed to win three matches this season, and have been eliminated already. Nevertheless, Mumbai Indians, who are in the same boat as LSG, just defeatd Punjab, so nothing can be said for sure.
To stay alive in the Playoff race, PBKS must win both fixtures. Even then, they can only finish with a maximum of 17 points.
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Why Qualification Is No Longer In Their Hands
PBKS’ biggest concern is that several rival teams are in stronger mathematical positions. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both sitting on six wins from 11 matches, can still reach 18 points this season. Meanwhile, RCB and GT already have 16 points each after winning eight matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are also capable of finishing on 18 points, which further complicates Punjab’s path to qualification.
As a result, PBKS are now heavily dependent on other results going in their favour alongside winning their remaining matches.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Punjab Kings' current standing in the IPL 2026 playoffs race?
What are Punjab Kings' remaining matches and what do they need to do to qualify?
PBKS has two league matches left against RCB and LSG. They must win both fixtures to stay alive in the playoff race, potentially finishing with a maximum of 17 points.
Why is Punjab Kings' playoff qualification no longer in their own hands?
Several rival teams are in stronger mathematical positions. PBKS needs other results to go their way in addition to winning their remaining games.
Which teams can reach more points than Punjab Kings even if they win their remaining matches?
CSK, RR, RCB, GT, and SRH are all capable of reaching more than 17 points, potentially surpassing PBKS's maximum possible score.