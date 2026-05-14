FIFA World Cup 2026: India Match Timings Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Cup 2026 begins June 11, expands to 48 teams.

India sees late-night, early-morning matches due to time difference.

Some fixtures offer more convenient 10:30 PM IST viewing.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Timings: Football fans' wait for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is about to come to an end soon. The upcoming edition of the coveted tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time three nations will stage the tournament together. The competition is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026, while the final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. The 2026 tournament is also set to create history as FIFA expands the competition to 48 teams for the very first time. As a result, fans can expect a packed schedule featuring 104 matches across multiple host cities.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Timings For India

Viewers in India will once again need to prepare for late-night, and even early-morning football action because of the significant time difference with North America.

Although the tournament officially starts on June 11, the opening match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 12 for audiences in India.

In addition to 12:30 AM, several group-stage and knockout matches will also kick off at odd hours for Indian viewers, with start times scheduled at 1:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM and even 7:30 AM IST.

However, there is some relief for football fans in the country as a handful of fixtures will begin at more convenient timings. Matches such as Argentina vs Austria and Portugal vs Uzbekistan are scheduled for a 10:30 PM IST start, making them easier to follow live.

India Broadcast Situation Still Unclear

Despite the excitement surrounding the tournament schedule, there is still no official confirmation regarding the broadcasting and streaming rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

At present, no broadcaster has formally secured the rights to televise or stream the event in the country. There has been speculation suggesting that DD Sports could eventually air the tournament, but there has been no official announcement yet.

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