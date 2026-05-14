WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Manish Pandey’s Impossible IPL Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manish Pandey’s one-handed catch stunned Virat Kohli and fans.

Kohli led RCB’s chase with an unbeaten 105.

KKR posted 192/4, anchored by Raghuvanshi’s 71.

Virat Kohli Manish Pandey Catch Reaction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Manish Pandey produced one of the most remarkable catches of IPL 2026 during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leaving players, fans and even Virat Kohli visibly stunned. The spectacular moment came late during Bengaluru's chase of 193 when Tim David player a cut against Kartik Tyagi towards backward point. The shot flew off the bat at tremendous speed and looked destined to race away, but Pandey had other ideas. Diving sharply to his left, the veteran plucked out a sensational one-handed catch in a moment that unfolded almost too quickly to process.

The stadium fell silent immediately after the dismissal as spectators struggled to believe what they had just witnessed. The television broadcast also captured Kohli’s priceless reaction from the non-striker’s end, with the RCB star appearing completely shocked by the athletic effort. Check it out:

𝙄𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙙? 𝙄𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙖 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙚? 𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙮 ✈️#ManishPandey catches a blinder to dismiss #TimDavid 🤯#TATAIPL Race To Playoffs 2026 ➡️ #RCBvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/9SHVzm41aO pic.twitter.com/uwWo8hx3Vm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 13, 2026

Manish Pandey’s Blinder Goes Viral

Pandey’s stunning grab quickly became one of the standout moments of the match and is already being widely shared across social media platforms. Even though the catch removed the dangerous Tim David, it was Kohli who eventually ensured RCB crossed the finish line.

Kohli entered the contest under pressure after suffering consecutive ducks before the encounter, making his response even more significant.

The former RCB captain delivered a commanding innings, remaining unbeaten on 105 from just 60 deliveries. His knock included 11 boundaries and three sixes as Bengaluru successfully chased down the target in Raipur.

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Virat Kohli Leads RCB’s Chase in Style

Earlier in the evening, KKR posted a competitive total of 192/4 after being asked to bat first. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a crucial role in the innings with a well-crafted 71 that anchored KKR’s batting effort.

RCB began their chase aggressively thanks to Jacob Bethell’s attacking cameo before Devdutt Padikkal added momentum with a fluent 39. Kohli then took complete control of the chase, expertly guiding the innings despite Kartik Tyagi striking three times in the middle overs.

While Tyagi briefly threatened to swing the game in KKR’s favour, Kohli stood firm and brought up his ninth century in the format to seal an impressive victory for Bengaluru.