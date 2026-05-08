Every IPL Franchise That Changed Its Name Since 2008

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to evolve, several franchises have rebranded themselves to seek a fresh identity, better fan engagement, or a change in fortune. From subtle tweaks to complete name overhauls, the league has seen numerous transformations since its inception in 2008.

IPL Teams That Rebranded

1. Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals (2019)

One of the most successful rebrands in the league occurred when the Delhi Daredevils became the Delhi Capitals. After a decade of struggling to reach the final, the franchise changed its name and logo (featuring three lions) to represent the power and heritage of the nation's capital. The shift coincided with a significant turnaround in their on-field performance.

2. Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings (2021)

Ahead of the 2021 season, the Mohali-based franchise dropped the "XI" to become Punjab Kings. Along with a new logo and a brighter red-and-gold kit, the management stated that the change was aimed at making the brand more inclusive and focused on the broader "Punjab" identity rather than just the playing eleven.

3. Deccan Chargers to Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)

This was more of a structural shift than a simple rename. Following the termination of the Deccan Chargers franchise in 2012, Sun TV Network won the bid for a new Hyderabad-based team. While it remained a team representing the same city, it was reborn as Sunrisers Hyderabad, debuting with a new orange-and-black identity.

4. Rising Pune Supergiant (2017)

The temporary Pune franchise, which played two seasons (2016-2017), actually changed its name midway through its stint. In 2016, they were the Rising Pune Supergiants (plural). For their second season in 2017, they dropped the 's' to become Rising Pune Supergiant - a move that famously coincided with them reaching the final.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024)

Following years of fan demand to align with the city's official name, the franchise officially rebranded from Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the "RCB Unbox" event in 2024. The change was a tribute to the local culture and the city's Kannada heritage.

6. Lucknow Super Giants (New Entry Rebrand)

While LSG entered the league in 2022, it is worth noting that its owners (RPSG Group) previously owned the Pune franchise. They carried over the "Super Giants" naming convention, ensuring a legacy connection between their past and present IPL ventures.