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English NewsNewsINDIA Bloc Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Debate On Supreme Court Judges Bill

INDIA Bloc Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Debate On Supreme Court Judges Bill

INDIA bloc MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha after Vivek Tankha was stopped from raising Article 370 during the Supreme Court judges bill debate, triggering protests over House proceedings.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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  • Opposition also demanded Home Minister address NEET protest questions.

New Delhi: Members of INDIA bloc parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during a debate on a bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court.

The members of the Opposition bloc were protesting Deputy Chairman Harivansh's decision not to allow senior Congress member Vivek Tankha to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370, making Jammu & Kashmir a Union Territory while speaking on the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

As Tankha questioned the haste with which the government brought the ordinance to raise the number of judges in May this year, just ahead of the Supreme Court's summer vacation, he talked about the abrogation of Article 370.

The Deputy Chairman stopped him from raising matters other than related to the bill.

This led to protest by Congress members, with Deputy Leader of Congress Pramod Tiwari objecting to Harivansh not allowing Tankha to complete his speech and said the INDIA bloc members were walking out.

The Opposition members were also demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah be present in the House and answer their questions on police action on students during recent protests over NEET paper leak.

The discussion on the bill continued even after the INDIA bloc members walked out. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Of India Article 370 Rajya Sabha INDIA BLOC Monsoon Session 2026 Supreme Court Judges Bill
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