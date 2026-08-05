Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA President Infantino reportedly sought Trump administration support.

Trump's office did not publicly endorse Infantino.

This followed withdrawal of FIFA's commercial restructuring proposal.

FIFA President Reaches Out To Donald Trump: FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reportedly facing one of the toughest challenges of his tenure, with fresh reports claiming he sought support from US President Donald Trump as scrutiny over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project continues to intensify. However, according to reports, the outreach has not yielded the backing Infantino had hoped for, further deepening the uncertainty surrounding his leadership.

The controversy stems from FIFA's now-withdrawn commercial restructuring proposal, which drew fierce criticism from football stakeholders across the globe before eventually being shelved.

Report Claims Infantino Sought US Backing

A report by the New York Post claimed that Infantino attempted to engage with the Trump administration in an effort to strengthen his position amid growing calls for accountability following the collapse of the FFE proposal.

According to the report, neither President Trump nor senior members of his administration have publicly expressed support for the FIFA chief despite his reported outreach.

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The report also stated that Infantino was scheduled to hold discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

While the meeting was reportedly presented as a conversation about football's role as a form of American soft power, the newspaper cited a source who claimed the effort was also aimed at securing political support ahead of any future leadership challenge.

The developments come at a time when Infantino is under increasing pressure after FIFA abandoned one of its most ambitious commercial plans.

Why FIFA Forward Enterprise Proposal Triggered Backlash

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project was designed to consolidate several of FIFA's commercial assets, including broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, ticketing operations and licensing, under a single entity.

The governing body had reportedly planned to raise up to USD 4.2 billion by offering minority stakes in the venture to outside investors.

The proposal immediately attracted criticism from multiple quarters of world football, with UEFA emerging as one of its strongest opponents. Europe's governing body argued that the plan effectively commercialised the sport's biggest competitions and expressed strong objections to the idea.

The backlash intensified when UEFA announced that its member associations had unanimously supported a boycott of the FIFA World Cup and other FIFA competitions in response to the proposal.

Faced with mounting resistance, FIFA ultimately withdrew the FFE plan.