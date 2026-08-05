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English NewsSportsFootballDonald Trump Snubs Gianni Infantino As FIFA Chief Faces Pressure Over Failed FFE Project: Report

Donald Trump Snubs Gianni Infantino As FIFA Chief Faces Pressure Over Failed FFE Project: Report

Gianni Infantino reportedly sought Donald Trump's backing as fallout from FIFA's abandoned FFE project grows, but reports claim the US President offered no support.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA President Infantino reportedly sought Trump administration support.
  • Trump's office did not publicly endorse Infantino.
  • This followed withdrawal of FIFA's commercial restructuring proposal.

FIFA President Reaches Out To Donald Trump: FIFA president Gianni Infantino is reportedly facing one of the toughest challenges of his tenure, with fresh reports claiming he sought support from US President Donald Trump as scrutiny over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project continues to intensify. However, according to reports, the outreach has not yielded the backing Infantino had hoped for, further deepening the uncertainty surrounding his leadership.

The controversy stems from FIFA's now-withdrawn commercial restructuring proposal, which drew fierce criticism from football stakeholders across the globe before eventually being shelved.

Report Claims Infantino Sought US Backing

A report by the New York Post claimed that Infantino attempted to engage with the Trump administration in an effort to strengthen his position amid growing calls for accountability following the collapse of the FFE proposal.

According to the report, neither President Trump nor senior members of his administration have publicly expressed support for the FIFA chief despite his reported outreach.

Read More: Two-Year Ban! PCB Announces Strict Action Against Former Pakistan Cricketers

The report also stated that Infantino was scheduled to hold discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

While the meeting was reportedly presented as a conversation about football's role as a form of American soft power, the newspaper cited a source who claimed the effort was also aimed at securing political support ahead of any future leadership challenge.

The developments come at a time when Infantino is under increasing pressure after FIFA abandoned one of its most ambitious commercial plans.

Why FIFA Forward Enterprise Proposal Triggered Backlash

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project was designed to consolidate several of FIFA's commercial assets, including broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements, ticketing operations and licensing, under a single entity.

The governing body had reportedly planned to raise up to USD 4.2 billion by offering minority stakes in the venture to outside investors.

The proposal immediately attracted criticism from multiple quarters of world football, with UEFA emerging as one of its strongest opponents. Europe's governing body argued that the plan effectively commercialised the sport's biggest competitions and expressed strong objections to the idea.

The backlash intensified when UEFA announced that its member associations had unanimously supported a boycott of the FIFA World Cup and other FIFA competitions in response to the proposal.

Faced with mounting resistance, FIFA ultimately withdrew the FFE plan. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is FIFA President Gianni Infantino facing challenges?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is facing scrutiny due to the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project. This commercial restructuring proposal was eventually shelved after drawing widespread criticism.

What was the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project?

The FFE project was a commercial proposal designed to consolidate several of FIFA's commercial assets, including broadcasting and sponsorship rights, under a single entity. FIFA aimed to raise up to USD 4.2 billion by selling minority stakes in this venture.

Why did the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal trigger backlash?

The proposal attracted criticism for effectively commercializing the sport's biggest competitions. UEFA strongly opposed the idea, arguing against it and even threatening a boycott of FIFA events.

Did Gianni Infantino receive support from Donald Trump?

According to reports, Gianni Infantino's outreach to the Trump administration has not yielded the backing he hoped for. Neither President Trump nor his senior administration members publicly expressed support.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gianni Infantino Donald Trump UEFA FIFA FIFA World Cup
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