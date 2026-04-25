Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shashank Singh dropped KL Rahul's catch early in match.

Singh had previously missed three catches against LSG.

Rahul capitalized, reaching a brisk half-century milestone.

Punjab Kings management supports Singh despite fielding errors.

DC vs PBKS Live: Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh has become the subject of intense social media scrutiny following a string of high-profile fielding errors during the ongoing tournament.

During the Saturday afternoon fixture against Delhi Capitals, Shashank dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss opener KL Rahul, further compounding his recent struggles in the outfield during the powerplay overs.

The incident occurred in the third over of the Delhi innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul struck a firm pull shot toward deep square leg off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.

Shashank appeared to be in a solid position to complete the play. However, he put down the regulation catch near the boundary ropes, allowing the Delhi captain a significant early reprieve.

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Shashank Singh last four catch attempt



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Now KL Rahul will make them pay for sure 🥶 pic.twitter.com/45IxabpelV — BeyondTheCoverDrive (@The18Mindset) April 25, 2026

Repeat Offence Under Pressure

This latest error follows a widely discussed performance against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. During that fixture, Shashank dropped three separate catches, including opportunities to remove Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.

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Shashank Singh trying to hide from the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/IjKrC3AEZz — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 25, 2026

Those misses led to visible frustration from head coach Ricky Ponting in the dugout. While Punjab secured a victory in that match, the recurring nature of the lapses has sparked concern.

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shashank singh situation after first innings in dressing room #PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/Um2vavsbbr — 🦇 (@OnlyRebelstarrr) April 25, 2026

KL Rahul capitalised on the life given to him today by reaching a brisk half-century. He punished the Punjab attack as the required rate remained under control during the initial overs.

Statistical Milestones For Rahul

Before the drop, Rahul achieved a major milestone by surpassing MS Dhoni on the all-time IPL run-scorers list. He entered the top six most prolific batters in the history of the league.

Despite the fielding lapses, Shashank Singh remains a vital part of the Punjab lineup. His exceptional strike rate of over 280 in finishing roles has been a key factor this season.

The Punjab Kings management continues to support the all-rounder publicly. Captain Shreyas Iyer was seen encouraging Shashank immediately after the drop, emphasizing the team's collective focus on maintaining their lead.