Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLShashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH

Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH

DC vs PBKS Live: Punjab Kings player Shashank Singh faces social media backlash after dropping KL Rahul during the IPL 2026 clash. Read the latest match update and fielding analysis.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shashank Singh dropped KL Rahul's catch early in match.
  • Singh had previously missed three catches against LSG.
  • Rahul capitalized, reaching a brisk half-century milestone.
  • Punjab Kings management supports Singh despite fielding errors.

DC vs PBKS Live: Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh has become the subject of intense social media scrutiny following a string of high-profile fielding errors during the ongoing tournament.

During the Saturday afternoon fixture against Delhi Capitals, Shashank dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss opener KL Rahul, further compounding his recent struggles in the outfield during the powerplay overs.

The incident occurred in the third over of the Delhi innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul struck a firm pull shot toward deep square leg off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.

Shashank appeared to be in a solid position to complete the play. However, he put down the regulation catch near the boundary ropes, allowing the Delhi captain a significant early reprieve.

WATCH POST

Repeat Offence Under Pressure

This latest error follows a widely discussed performance against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. During that fixture, Shashank dropped three separate catches, including opportunities to remove Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.

WATCH POST

Those misses led to visible frustration from head coach Ricky Ponting in the dugout. While Punjab secured a victory in that match, the recurring nature of the lapses has sparked concern.

WATCH POST

KL Rahul capitalised on the life given to him today by reaching a brisk half-century. He punished the Punjab attack as the required rate remained under control during the initial overs.

Statistical Milestones For Rahul

Before the drop, Rahul achieved a major milestone by surpassing MS Dhoni on the all-time IPL run-scorers list. He entered the top six most prolific batters in the history of the league.

Despite the fielding lapses, Shashank Singh remains a vital part of the Punjab lineup. His exceptional strike rate of over 280 in finishing roles has been a key factor this season.

The Punjab Kings management continues to support the all-rounder publicly. Captain Shreyas Iyer was seen encouraging Shashank immediately after the drop, emphasizing the team's collective focus on maintaining their lead.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Shashank Singh facing social media scrutiny?

Shashank Singh is facing scrutiny due to a series of high-profile fielding errors during the current tournament. He dropped several crucial catches in recent matches.

What happened during the match against Delhi Capitals?

During the match against Delhi Capitals, Shashank Singh dropped a straightforward catch to dismiss opener KL Rahul in the third over.

Has Shashank Singh made fielding errors before?

Yes, this is a repeat offense. Shashank dropped three catches against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, including chances to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.

How has KL Rahul performed after being given a reprieve?

KL Rahul capitalized on the dropped catch by reaching a brisk half-century and punishing the Punjab attack.

What is Shashank Singh's contribution to the Punjab Kings despite fielding errors?

Despite fielding lapses, Shashank Singh remains vital with his exceptional strike rate of over 280 in finishing roles.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
DC Vs PBKS KL Rahul DC Vs PBKS Live IPL 2026 Shashank Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL Record Alert! DC Created History Even Before Match vs PBKS Began
IPL Record Alert! DC Created History Even Before Match vs PBKS Began
IPL
WATCH: KL Rahul's Epic Celebration In DC vs PBKS After 47-Ball Century
WATCH: KL Rahul's Epic Celebration In DC vs PBKS After 47-Ball Century
IPL
Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH
Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH
IPL
IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department issues yellow warning amid rising temperatures
Breaking: Sanjay Singh alleges crackdown on AAP’s social media in Gujarat
Breaking: Fresh “Sheesh Mahal” row resurfaces against Arvind Kejriwal over Lodhi Estate residence
Counterattack: Aam Aadmi Party calls BJP claims fake, demands transparency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget