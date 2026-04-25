Shashank Singh is facing scrutiny due to a series of high-profile fielding errors during the current tournament. He dropped several crucial catches in recent matches.
Shashank Singh Faces Brutal Trolling On Social Media After Repeated Catch Drops In IPL 2026 - WATCH
DC vs PBKS Live: Punjab Kings player Shashank Singh faces social media backlash after dropping KL Rahul during the IPL 2026 clash. Read the latest match update and fielding analysis.
- Shashank Singh dropped KL Rahul's catch early in match.
- Singh had previously missed three catches against LSG.
- Rahul capitalized, reaching a brisk half-century milestone.
- Punjab Kings management supports Singh despite fielding errors.
DC vs PBKS Live: Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh has become the subject of intense social media scrutiny following a string of high-profile fielding errors during the ongoing tournament.
During the Saturday afternoon fixture against Delhi Capitals, Shashank dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss opener KL Rahul, further compounding his recent struggles in the outfield during the powerplay overs.
The incident occurred in the third over of the Delhi innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul struck a firm pull shot toward deep square leg off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.
Shashank appeared to be in a solid position to complete the play. However, he put down the regulation catch near the boundary ropes, allowing the Delhi captain a significant early reprieve.
WATCH POST
Shashank Singh last four catch attempt— BeyondTheCoverDrive (@The18Mindset) April 25, 2026
Dropped
Dropped
Dropped
Dropped
Now KL Rahul will make them pay for sure 🥶 pic.twitter.com/45IxabpelV
Repeat Offence Under Pressure
This latest error follows a widely discussed performance against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. During that fixture, Shashank dropped three separate catches, including opportunities to remove Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.
WATCH POST
Shashank Singh trying to hide from the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/IjKrC3AEZz— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 25, 2026
Those misses led to visible frustration from head coach Ricky Ponting in the dugout. While Punjab secured a victory in that match, the recurring nature of the lapses has sparked concern.
WATCH POST
shashank singh situation after first innings in dressing room #PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/Um2vavsbbr— 🦇 (@OnlyRebelstarrr) April 25, 2026
KL Rahul capitalised on the life given to him today by reaching a brisk half-century. He punished the Punjab attack as the required rate remained under control during the initial overs.
Statistical Milestones For Rahul
Before the drop, Rahul achieved a major milestone by surpassing MS Dhoni on the all-time IPL run-scorers list. He entered the top six most prolific batters in the history of the league.
Despite the fielding lapses, Shashank Singh remains a vital part of the Punjab lineup. His exceptional strike rate of over 280 in finishing roles has been a key factor this season.
The Punjab Kings management continues to support the all-rounder publicly. Captain Shreyas Iyer was seen encouraging Shashank immediately after the drop, emphasizing the team's collective focus on maintaining their lead.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Shashank Singh facing social media scrutiny?
What happened during the match against Delhi Capitals?
During the match against Delhi Capitals, Shashank Singh dropped a straightforward catch to dismiss opener KL Rahul in the third over.
Has Shashank Singh made fielding errors before?
Yes, this is a repeat offense. Shashank dropped three catches against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, including chances to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.
How has KL Rahul performed after being given a reprieve?
KL Rahul capitalized on the dropped catch by reaching a brisk half-century and punishing the Punjab attack.
What is Shashank Singh's contribution to the Punjab Kings despite fielding errors?
Despite fielding lapses, Shashank Singh remains vital with his exceptional strike rate of over 280 in finishing roles.