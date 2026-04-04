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HomeSportsIPLDC vs MI IPL 2026: Toss Result & Complete Playing XI

DC vs MI IPL 2026: Toss Result & Complete Playing XI

Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians, both chasing second wins in IPL 2026. Check head-to-head stats and other key details ahead of the clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 03:08 PM (IST)

DC vs MI IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC), captained by Axar Patel, take on Mumbai Indians (MI), led by Suryakumar Yadav today, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, in what will be both side's second match in IPL 2026. Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, chasin a 200+ score, while Delhi restricted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on a low score and won on the road. Coming off solid victories, the two franchises will be eager to push their positive start to the tournament even further with a second win, and all the talent on either side builds promise for a belter. 

DC vs MI: IPL 2026 Toss Result

Delhi Capitals' captain, Axar Patel, has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Here's a look at the playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals - KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Hardik Pandya will not be playing today. Suryakumar Yadav said that he is "not well" after the toss.

DC vs MI: Head-To-Head IPL Record

DC and MI have faced off 37 times in the IPL so far, with the latter enjoying a comfortable lead in the head-to-head record.

Delhi Capitals have won 16 times against Mumbai Indians, while Mumbai has 21 wins over Delhi. 

Additionally, MI has won their four out of five games against DC, which makes them favorites heading into this clash. However, past trends cannot always definitively predict the result of upcoming battles, as squads, individual player form, and momentum can shift rapidly in the IPL.

Also Check: Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad: Who Earns The Most?

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
DC Vs MI MI DC IPL IPL 2026
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