IPL 2026: Three Mumbai Indians Stars Paid More Than Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) have always been synonymous with "Big Stage, Big Players." As IPL 2026 season unfolds, the franchise - under strategic oversight of the Reliance-owned management - has maintained its reputation for securing world-class talent with record-breaking contracts.

To stay competitive in an increasingly expensive league, MI has invested heavily in a set of mega cricketing Indian superstars, ensuring that their core remains both elite and local. Mumbai Indians' salary structure is heavily weighted toward three individuals who form the backbone of the Indian national team and the MI franchise.

Here is a breakdown of the highest-paid players in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season.

Top 5 Highest-Paid Mumbai Indians Stars (IPL 2026)

Jasprit Bumrah: Bowler - ₹18.00 Crore

Hardik Pandya: All-rounder / Captain - ₹16.35 Crore

Suryakumar Yadav: Batter - ₹16.35 Crore

Rohit Sharma: Batter - ₹16.30 Crore

Trent Boult: Bowler - ₹12.50 Crore

1. Jasprit Bumrah (₹18.00 Crore)

Crowned as the highest-paid player in the MI camp, Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in the world. His retention at ₹18 Crore reflects an 18,000% increase from his debut salary of ₹10 lakh in 2013. In 2026, Bumrah remains the ultimate "cheat code" for Mumbai, capable of stifling runs in the powerplay and dismantling lineups at the death.

2. Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 Crore)

The captain of the ship, Hardik Pandya, follows closely with a staggering salary of ₹16.35 Crore. Since his high-profile return to the franchise, Hardik has been the focal point of MI's leadership transition. He's a high-impact all-rounder who can lead from the front with both bat and ball.

3. Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 Crore)

Suryakumar Yadav commands an equal pay bracket of ₹16.35 Crore. His rise from a consistent domestic performer to world’s No. 1 T20I batter is reflected in his paycheck. In the 2026 season, SKY continues to be the most feared 360-degree batter in the competition.

4. Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 Crore)

Despite passing the captaincy baton, "Hitman" remains one of the highest earners in the squad. Rohit Sharma is contracted at ₹16.30 Crore for the 2026 season. Having led the franchise to five titles, his presence in the dugout and at the top of the order provides the veteran stability that younger players rely on.