Jasprit Bumrah is the highest-paid player, earning ₹18.00 Crore. He is considered the best all-format bowler globally and a crucial asset for the team.
IPL 2026: Three Mumbai Indians Stars Paid More Than Rohit Sharma
Here’s a look at the top earners in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season.
Mumbai Indians (MI) have always been synonymous with "Big Stage, Big Players." As IPL 2026 season unfolds, the franchise - under strategic oversight of the Reliance-owned management - has maintained its reputation for securing world-class talent with record-breaking contracts.
To stay competitive in an increasingly expensive league, MI has invested heavily in a set of mega cricketing Indian superstars, ensuring that their core remains both elite and local. Mumbai Indians' salary structure is heavily weighted toward three individuals who form the backbone of the Indian national team and the MI franchise.
Here is a breakdown of the highest-paid players in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season.
Top 5 Highest-Paid Mumbai Indians Stars (IPL 2026)
Jasprit Bumrah: Bowler - ₹18.00 Crore
Hardik Pandya: All-rounder / Captain - ₹16.35 Crore
Suryakumar Yadav: Batter - ₹16.35 Crore
Rohit Sharma: Batter - ₹16.30 Crore
Trent Boult: Bowler - ₹12.50 Crore
1. Jasprit Bumrah (₹18.00 Crore)
Crowned as the highest-paid player in the MI camp, Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in the world. His retention at ₹18 Crore reflects an 18,000% increase from his debut salary of ₹10 lakh in 2013. In 2026, Bumrah remains the ultimate "cheat code" for Mumbai, capable of stifling runs in the powerplay and dismantling lineups at the death.
2. Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 Crore)
The captain of the ship, Hardik Pandya, follows closely with a staggering salary of ₹16.35 Crore. Since his high-profile return to the franchise, Hardik has been the focal point of MI's leadership transition. He's a high-impact all-rounder who can lead from the front with both bat and ball.
3. Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 Crore)
Suryakumar Yadav commands an equal pay bracket of ₹16.35 Crore. His rise from a consistent domestic performer to world’s No. 1 T20I batter is reflected in his paycheck. In the 2026 season, SKY continues to be the most feared 360-degree batter in the competition.
4. Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 Crore)
Despite passing the captaincy baton, "Hitman" remains one of the highest earners in the squad. Rohit Sharma is contracted at ₹16.30 Crore for the 2026 season. Having led the franchise to five titles, his presence in the dugout and at the top of the order provides the veteran stability that younger players rely on.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the highest-paid player in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026?
What are the salaries of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2026?
Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are paid ₹16.35 Crore for the IPL 2026 season. Pandya is the captain and an all-rounder, while Yadav is a formidable batter.
How much is Rohit Sharma contracted for in IPL 2026?
Rohit Sharma is contracted for ₹16.30 Crore for the IPL 2026 season. Despite stepping down as captain, he remains a key player and provides veteran stability.
Which bowler earns the fifth-highest salary in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026?
Trent Boult is the fifth highest-paid player, a bowler earning ₹12.50 Crore. He is a significant part of the MI bowling attack.