Sabarimala A Game Changer? Kerala Poll Survey Puts UDF At 77–81 Seats, LDF Trails; NDA Marginal

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Kerala election 2026 opinion poll Survey: With the Kerala Assembly elections approaching, a new survey by Lok Poll indicates a clear edge for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), signaling a potential shift in the state’s political landscape. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), appears to be facing mounting anti-incumbency after a decade in power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is projected to remain a marginal force with limited gains.

Kerala Election 2026: UDF Leads With Comfortable Margin

According to the survey, the UDF is expected to secure between 77 and 81 seats in the 140-member Assembly, with a vote share ranging from 42% to 44%. In comparison, the LDF is projected to win 58 to 62 seats with a vote share of 39% to 41%.

The NDA could manage 1 to 2 seats, with its vote share estimated between 14% and 16%.

Here are the qualitative statewide findings from our mega survey that explains the overall scenario.



Read this 👇🏼 for deeper insights.



We will soon share the zonal-wise breakdown along with detailed analysis.#AssemblyElections2026 #Kerala #Elections2026 #KeralamElections… https://t.co/JrUkEZA5Mt pic.twitter.com/tdLpOg4ASb — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) April 3, 2026

Lok Poll said the projections are based on responses from 36,400 participants surveyed between March 14 and 31, offering a comprehensive snapshot of voter sentiment across regions.

Regional Divide Shapes Electoral Battle

The survey highlights sharp regional variations influencing the outcome. In North Kerala, the UDF appears to benefit from consolidation among Muslim voters, particularly in Malappuram, while also gaining ground in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Agrarian distress in Wayanad and parts of Kozhikode has further strengthened its position.

The LDF continues to retain pockets of strength in Kannur and Palakkad, though allegations of corruption have weakened its appeal. The BJP is expected to perform in isolated constituencies in northern districts.

Central Kerala Tilts Toward Congress

In central districts such as Thrissur and Ernakulam, Catholic voters are seen rallying behind the Congress, boosting the UDF’s prospects. Coastal constituencies are also showing signs of shifting due to dissatisfaction among fisherfolk over livelihood concerns and fuel shortages.

Rubber farmers and church leadership in Idukki, Kottayam, and Ernakulam have reportedly moved away from the LDF, citing stagnant support prices and inadequate policy intervention.

South Kerala Sees Mixed Trends

The LDF is projected to perform relatively better in South Kerala, where several sitting MLAs face limited local anti-incumbency. However, the BJP’s outreach to Ezhava voters could split votes, indirectly benefiting the UDF.

The UDF is gaining traction among Christian, Muslim, and Nair voters, potentially translating into stronger performances in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Alappuzha. The BJP may also see limited success in parts of Thiruvananthapuram.

Key Factors Driving Shift

The survey identifies multiple factors behind the evolving electoral dynamics. Corruption allegations, including issues such as the Sabarimala gold controversy, have impacted the LDF’s credibility.

At the same time, consolidation among minority communities, agrarian distress, and dissatisfaction among traditional LDF voter groups—such as paddy farmers and cashew workers—are boosting the UDF’s momentum.

Internal challenges within LDF allies, including leadership struggles in KEC(M), could further contribute to vote swings.

BJP Gains Limited, UDF Builds Momentum

While the BJP has made some inroads among select communities, its growth remains restricted to a few pockets due to weak local leadership and strong consolidation of minority votes against it.

The UDF, on the other hand, appears to be benefiting from alliance cohesion, reduced vote leakage, and strong performance at the local-body level, despite criticism over internal unity.

Outlook: A Shift Toward Change?

The Lok Poll survey suggests an electorate leaning toward change, with the UDF emerging as the frontrunner and the LDF grappling with anti-incumbency pressures.

However, with campaigning still underway, the final outcome will depend on how effectively each alliance mobilizes its base in the crucial weeks leading up to polling day.

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