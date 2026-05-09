CSK Crush RCB, MI In IPL 2026 Popularity Race Despite Dhoni’s Absence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Super Kings leads IPL 2026 viewership, averaging 308 million viewers.

CSK also leads social media buzz, accounting for 22% of discussions.

RCB and Mumbai Indians follow CSK in viewership and discussion.

CSK Most Popular IPL 2026 Team: Chennai Super Kings may have endured an inconsistent IPL 2026 season on the field, but the franchise continues to dominate where fan engagement is concerned. Despite mixed results this year, CSK have emerged as both the most-watched and most-talked-about team of the tournament so far, outperforming heavyweights like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Interestingly, RCB, traditionally regarded as one of the league’s biggest fan-driven franchises, failed to top either category despite enjoying a strong campaign in IPL 2026.

The latest figures, released by official broadcaster Star Sports, underline just how dominant CSK’s fan pull remains, even in the absence of legendary skipper MS Dhoni.

CSK Emerges As Most-Watched Team Of IPL 2026

According to data shared by Star Sports, Chennai Super Kings matches have averaged a staggering 308 million viewers per game this season.

RCB sit narrowly behind in second place with an average of 303 million viewers per match. Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders complete the top five most-watched sides of IPL 2026.

CSK’s popularity becomes even more remarkable considering the franchise has not enjoyed complete dominance on the pitch this year. The side has managed five victories from their 10 league matches so far.

One of Chennai’s standout performers has been Sanju Samson, whose contributions with the bat have proven decisive. Notably, CSK have won every game in which Samson has crossed the 30-run mark this season.

Another key talking point has been the absence of MS Dhoni, who has remained sidelined after suffering a calf injury before the start of IPL 2026. Despite missing one of the league’s biggest icons, CSK’s fan engagement numbers have remained unmatched.

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Chennai Also Dominates Social Media Buzz

From fan wars to viral moments, these franchises have kept the internet buzzing all through TATA IPL 2026



P.S. Distillery is the central analytics arm of Star Sports, tracking social conversations from you, the fans! #TATAIPL #IPL2026 #IPL pic.twitter.com/UNrZO6Uzbe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 9, 2026

Beyond television viewership, Chennai Super Kings have also emerged as the most discussed franchise across social media platforms this season.

The Star Sports data revealed that CSK accounted for 22% of overall online fan discussions related to IPL 2026, putting them ahead of all other franchises.

This comes despite RCB continuing to enjoy enormous support online and regularly drawing massive crowds at stadiums across the country. The figures further reinforce CSK’s status as one of the most influential and widely followed franchises in IPL history, regardless of where they stand on the points table.