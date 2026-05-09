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HomeSportsIPLEx-India Spinner Demands Jail For Yuzvendra Chahal After Vaping Controversy

Ex-India Spinner Demands Jail For Yuzvendra Chahal After Vaping Controversy

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has led the charge in criticizing Chahal’s alleged conduct.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 May 2026 03:36 PM (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal has become the center of a major disciplinary storm in IPL 2026 after a viral video allegedly showed the Punjab Kings spinner vaping during a team flight. The controversy has escalated further with former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan calling for severe legal action against the leg-spinner.

Chahal is facing intense scrutiny following the emergence of a viral clip - originally part of a teammate's travel vlog - that appears to show him using an e-cigarette inside an aircraft while traveling to Hyderabad.

Explosive Demand for Jail Time

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has led the charge in criticizing Chahal’s alleged conduct. Taking to social media, Sivaramakrishnan argued that the current disciplinary measures are insufficient for a violation of federal aviation and health laws.  

He asserted that because vaping is prohibited under Indian law and strictly banned on flights, Chahal "should be behind bars."

"Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having laws and not implementing them? 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this? What would the action be?" said Sivaramakrishnan on X.

How Row Erupted

The controversy started when Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh uploaded a behind-the-scenes travel vlog on his YouTube channel. Sharp-eyed fans noticed Chahal seated by a window, seemingly attempting to hide a vape device.

While the portion of the video was quickly edited out and re-uploaded, the damage was done. Reports suggest the BCCI has since ordered Arshdeep to stop vlogging for the remainder of the season to avoid further protocol breaches.

A Pattern of Vaping Controversies

This incident follows a previous disciplinary case earlier in the season involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, who was fined for vaping in the dressing room. In response to these repeated lapses, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia issued a stern advisory:

Vaping and e-cigarettes are now explicitly banned across all tournament premises, including dugouts, dressing rooms, team hotels, and aircraft.

Any further violations could lead to more "stringent action" than mere financial penalties.

Chahal’s Personal and Professional Turmoil

The vaping row adds to a challenging year for Chahal, who has also been in the news for off-field personal matters, including his publicized divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025 and a recent defamation case involving alleged leaked social media messages. On the field, he remains a key part of the PBKS attack, having taken 8 wickets in 10 matches so far this season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy is Yuzvendra Chahal involved in?

Yuzvendra Chahal is facing a disciplinary storm after a video allegedly showed him vaping on a team flight. This has led to calls for severe legal action.

What action is Laxman Sivaramakrishnan calling for against Chahal?

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan believes Chahal should face legal action and be 'behind bars' for vaping on a flight, arguing that current penalties are insufficient.

How did the video showing Chahal allegedly vaping emerge?

The incident came to light from a travel vlog uploaded by teammate Arshdeep Singh, where Chahal was seen attempting to hide a vape device.

What is the BCCI's stance on vaping in the IPL?

The BCCI has explicitly banned vaping and e-cigarettes across all tournament premises. Further violations could result in stringent action beyond financial penalties.

Published at : 09 May 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026 Yuzvendra Chahal Vaping Controversy
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