BCCI Introduces 'Three-And-A-Half-Hour Rule' For IPL 2026 - Details Inside

Ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued a fresh set of guidelines for all ten franchises. Along with these instructions, the board has also delivered a strict warning regarding compliance. The new regulations mainly focus on practice sessions and warm-up matches, aiming to give every team a fair chance to prepare while also protecting the quality of match pitches.

One of the major highlights is a fixed time limit for practice matches held under floodlights, and any team failing to follow the rule could face consequences.

BCCI's ‘Three-and-a-Half-Hour Rule’

Under the newly introduced three-and-a-half-hour rule for IPL 2026, BCCI wants to maintain fairness in preparation and prevent excessive wear on pitches.

According to the guidelines, franchises can organize a maximum of two practice matches, but only after receiving prior approval from the BCCI. These matches cannot be played on the main match pitches.

Also, if a practice game is held under floodlights, it must be completed within three and a half hours. The objective is to reduce strain on the central square and keep the playing surface in top condition.

New Rules for Nets and Pitch Usage

BCCI has also set clear rules regarding the use of nets and practice pitches. Teams will not be allowed to use nets or pitches that have previously been used by their opponents. Each franchise will be provided with separate practice facilities. Furthermore, if one team is already training in its designated nets, another team cannot access that area or its range-hitting wickets.

Another key condition states that no practice sessions or matches will be allowed on the main square in the four days leading up to a team’s first home game.

Purpose of New Regulations

BCCI introduced these measures to ensure that no team gains an unfair advantage due to pitch conditions. By enforcing strict practice rules, the board aims to create a level playing field for all franchises. As a result, visiting teams will get the same quality of preparation as the hosts, reducing the possibility of home-ground advantage linked to pitch usage.