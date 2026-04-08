RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25% Amid West Asia War Risks

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The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, on Wednesday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, opting for continuity amid global uncertainty and evolving inflation dynamics. The governor revealed that the decision was taken unanimously by the panel.

The MPC also opted to maintain a 'Neutral' stance on the economy going forward.

The decision, widely anticipated by markets, comes at a time when policymakers are balancing rising external risks with steady domestic growth.

Key Rates Remain Unchanged

With the latest decision, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and the bank rate continue at 5.5 per cent each.

The MPC also retained its ‘neutral’ policy stance, signalling flexibility as it navigates the evolving macroeconomic environment.

Global Shock and Policy Trade-Off

The escalation of the West Asia conflict has triggered significant disruptions across global supply chains, posing fresh challenges for the world economy. The evolving situation has raised concerns over a mix of higher inflation and slower global growth, complicating the policy environment for central banks.

Against this backdrop, monetary authorities are faced with a difficult balancing act, containing inflationary pressures while ensuring that growth momentum is not severely impacted. Global financial markets have already begun reflecting this uncertainty, with sovereign bond yields hardening further amid inflation concerns, equity markets witnessing corrections, and the US dollar strengthening on safe-haven demand. This has, in turn, put pressure on currencies across major economies.

Energy Prices and Supply Risks to Growth

Looking ahead, elevated energy and commodity prices, along with supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to weigh on domestic production in FY27. Increased volatility in global financial markets and its spillover into domestic conditions could also impact growth prospects.

On the external front, exports may face headwinds due to disruptions in key shipping routes and rising freight and insurance costs, particularly if the conflict persists.

Domestic Growth Drivers Offer Support

However, domestic growth drivers continue to offer support. Strong momentum in the services sector, the continued benefits of GST rationalisation, improving capacity utilisation in manufacturing, and healthy balance sheets of corporates and financial institutions are expected to sustain demand.

In addition, the government’s push towards expanding domestic manufacturing in strategic sectors, as outlined in the Union Budget 2026–27, is likely to support the medium-term growth outlook.

GDP Outlook for FY27

Taking these factors into account, real GDP growth for FY27 has been projected at 6.9 per cent, with quarterly estimates at 6.8 per cent in Q1, 6.7 per cent in Q2, 7.0 per cent in Q3 and 7.2 per cent in Q4.

However, risks remain tilted to the downside, particularly if the conflict intensifies, spreads geographically, or disrupts energy infrastructure further.

Inflation Trends and Recent Data

On the inflation front, headline CPI rose to 3.2 per cent in February 2026 from 2.7 per cent in January, largely due to unfavourable base effects, even as underlying momentum remained subdued.

Food inflation edged higher, while core inflation, excluding food and fuel, stayed stable. Excluding precious metals, core inflation remained moderate at around 2.1 per cent, indicating contained underlying price pressures.

Inflation Outlook for FY27

Nonetheless, the inflation outlook remains uncertain. Volatility in global energy and commodity prices has already led to price increases in select fuels such as premium petrol, LPG and industrial diesel. At the same time, favourable rabi crop prospects have provided some comfort on the food inflation front.

Overall, CPI inflation for FY27 is projected at 4.6 per cent, with a quarterly trajectory of 4.0 per cent in Q1, 4.4 per cent in Q2, 5.2 per cent in Q3 and 4.7 per cent in Q4.

Persistently high energy prices and potential weather disruptions, including possible El Niño conditions, pose upside risks to the inflation outlook.

While inflation remains within the target band for now, geopolitical tensions and supply-side uncertainties have increased risks going forward. Core inflation pressures remain relatively muted, although second-round effects from higher input costs cannot be ruled out.

Policy Stance and Way Forward

High-frequency indicators suggest that domestic economic activity continues to remain resilient, supported by strong consumption and investment demand. However, rising input costs and supply disruptions could constrain production in certain sectors.

The central bank noted that while the Indian economy is better positioned to withstand shocks compared to earlier episodes, the current situation represents a supply-side shock. In this context, policymakers have opted for a cautious approach, choosing to pause and closely monitor evolving global and domestic developments while retaining flexibility in policy decisions.

Continuity After February Pause

The April decision follows the February 2026 policy review, where the central bank had also held rates steady after cumulative rate cuts of 125 basis points during FY26. The MPC had then emphasised the need to assess the impact of earlier rate cuts before taking further action, a theme that continues to shape policy thinking.