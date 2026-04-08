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Trump Announces Ceasefire Iran: In a significant development amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to a planned military offensive against Iran, offering a two-week window for diplomatic resolution. The decision comes as part of a potential ceasefire framework tied to the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement was made through a social media post just over an hour before a previously set deadline for military action, marking a sudden shift from confrontation to conditional diplomacy.

Trump Agrees To Two-Week Ceasefire Over Hormuz Reopening

“I have decided to hold off on bombing and launching attacks against Iran for two weeks,” Trump wrote, indicating a pause in hostilities. He linked this decision directly to Tehran’s willingness to restore access through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

He said: "This decision is contingent upon the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SECURE reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This will amount to a two-sided CEASEFIRE. The justification for this pause is that all military objectives have already been achieved, and we are well advanced in reaching a definitive Agreement for lasting PEACE with Iran and stability in the Middle East. Iran has submitted a ten-point plan, which we believe provides a workable foundation for negotiations."

US President Donald Trump posts, "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing… pic.twitter.com/Vmhlcm8CzR — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

Pakistan’s Mediation Plays Key Role

Trump revealed that the decision followed discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. He acknowledged their role in urging restraint and delaying the use of force.

In his message, Trump explained that after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and at their request that he delay the destructive force scheduled to be deployed tonight against Iran, and agrees to suspend the assault.

Progress Toward Broader Peace Agreement

Trump expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations, stating that most contentious issues between the United States and Iran have already been addressed. He suggested that the two-week pause would provide sufficient time to finalize a comprehensive agreement.

Further, Trump said that nearly all major points of disagreement between the United States and Iran have already been resolved, but this two-week interval will allow the Agreement to be finalized and signed. As President of the United States, and in representation of the nations of the Middle East, it is an honor to see this long-standing conflict nearing resolution.

The proposed agreement, anchored in Iran’s reported ten-point plan, is being viewed as a potential breakthrough in easing one of the region’s most persistent geopolitical rivalries.