Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum

Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum

Trump Announces Ceasefire Iran: Trump pauses Iran strike for two weeks, linking ceasefire to Strait of Hormuz reopening as Pakistan mediates breakthrough talks.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 05:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Trump Announces Ceasefire Iran: In a significant development amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to a planned military offensive against Iran, offering a two-week window for diplomatic resolution. The decision comes as part of a potential ceasefire framework tied to the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement was made through a social media post just over an hour before a previously set deadline for military action, marking a sudden shift from confrontation to conditional diplomacy.

Trump Agrees To Two-Week Ceasefire Over Hormuz Reopening

“I have decided to hold off on bombing and launching attacks against Iran for two weeks,” Trump wrote, indicating a pause in hostilities. He linked this decision directly to Tehran’s willingness to restore access through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

He said: "This decision is contingent upon the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SECURE reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This will amount to a two-sided CEASEFIRE. The justification for this pause is that all military objectives have already been achieved, and we are well advanced in reaching a definitive Agreement for lasting PEACE with Iran and stability in the Middle East. Iran has submitted a ten-point plan, which we believe provides a workable foundation for negotiations."

Pakistan’s Mediation Plays Key Role

Trump revealed that the decision followed discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. He acknowledged their role in urging restraint and delaying the use of force.

In his message, Trump explained that after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and at their request that he delay the destructive force scheduled to be deployed tonight against Iran, and agrees to suspend the assault.

Progress Toward Broader Peace Agreement

Trump expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations, stating that most contentious issues between the United States and Iran have already been addressed. He suggested that the two-week pause would provide sufficient time to finalize a comprehensive agreement.

Further, Trump said that nearly all major points of disagreement between the United States and Iran have already been resolved, but this two-week interval will allow the Agreement to be finalized and signed. As President of the United States, and in representation of the nations of the Middle East, it is an honor to see this long-standing conflict nearing resolution.

The proposed agreement, anchored in Iran’s reported ten-point plan, is being viewed as a potential breakthrough in easing one of the region’s most persistent geopolitical rivalries.

Related Video

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump announce regarding Iran?

Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to planned military actions against Iran for two weeks. This pause is conditional on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

What is the condition for the ceasefire with Iran?

The ceasefire is contingent on Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and secure reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This is described as a two-sided ceasefire.

What role did Pakistan play in this announcement?

Pakistan's leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, played a key role. They requested that Trump delay military action against Iran.

What is the status of negotiations with Iran?

Trump indicated that most major points of disagreement between the US and Iran have been resolved. The two-week pause is intended to finalize and sign a comprehensive agreement.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 05:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran War Donald Trump Iran Strike Delay Strait Of Hormuz Reopening
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Iran War Live Updates: Trump Agrees To 2-Week Ceasefire; Hormuz ‘Safe Passage’ Key Condition
US Iran War Live Updates: Trump Agrees To 2-Week Ceasefire; Hormuz ‘Safe Passage’ Key Condition
World
Iran War: Trump-Iran Ceasefire Focus On Hormuz, Kharg Island, Nuclear Issues; Key Things To Know
Iran War: Trump-Iran Ceasefire Focus On Hormuz, Kharg Island, Nuclear Issues; Key Things To Know
World
Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum
Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum
World
US agrees to 2-week Iran ceasefire
US agrees to 2-week Iran ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
OPINION | Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
Opinion
Embed widget