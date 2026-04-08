Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Blames Bumrah-Led Bowling Attack For Loss To RR

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Blames Bumrah-Led Bowling Attack For Loss To RR

IPL 2026: RR vs MI- 'Our bowlers need to take responsibility.' Hardik Pandya slams the MI bowling unit after a 27-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: RR vs MI- In a rain-shortened IPL 2026 thriller at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, the Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a 27-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Following the match, a visibly frustrated Hardik Pandya did not mince his words, pinning the blame for the loss squarely on his bowling department.

The match, reduced to 11 overs per side, saw Rajasthan blast an immense 150 for 3, thanks to a 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and an unbeaten 77 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite a star-studded attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, Mumbai’s bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught in the powerplay.

Hardik Shields Batters, Criticises Bowling Unit

While Mumbai fell short in their chase of 151, finishing at 123 for 9, Pandya insisted that the game was lost in the first few overs of the field.

The captain was particularly firm that his batting group, which had to go for big shots from the first ball, should not be blamed for the result.

"I would not put this game on the batting. This was definitely the bowling unit which had to take responsibility. It's T20 cricket; it's always about bowling those couple of right balls. If you look at the 27-run margin, we are talking about five good balls and five fewer sixes. If we had executed the right deliveries, we would have been in the game," Hardik said after the match.

He further noted that the early aggression from the Rajasthan openers left Mumbai in a permanent state of recovery.

"But as I said, their openers threw us out of the game in the first couple of overs. After that, we were catching up throughout the innings and ultimately fell short," he added.

“Not At All Up To The Mark”

The figures made for grim reading for the five-time champions. Apart from Pandya himself, the rest of the bowling attack conceded runs at an economy rate of over 10. The skipper doubled down on his assessment, stating that the execution was simply not there.

"We didn't execute the deliveries we were supposed to. They played well, but I think our bowlers need to take responsibility. As a bowling group, we were not at all up to the mark, and they played tremendous cricket," said Pandya.

Praise for the Young Prodigy

Despite the sting of defeat, Pandya took a moment to acknowledge the brilliance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenage opener’s fearless display included smashing 39 runs off just 14 balls, including two sixes off Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's quite fascinating to see a 16-year-old boy playing the way he played. Amazing to see the way he bats, the kind of fearlessness he has," Pandya remarked, wishing the youngster luck for the future.

With Mumbai now facing back-to-back defeats and slipping to seventh on the points table, their next clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru becomes all the more important. For Pandya and his men, the priority is, bowling unit must find its rhythm if they are to revive their title hopes.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hardik Pandya blame the bowling unit for the loss against RR?

Hardik Pandya stated that the bowling unit failed to execute their deliveries and conceded too many runs, especially in the powerplay, which put the team in a constant state of recovery.

What was the impact of Rajasthan's openers on the match?

The aggressive start by Rajasthan's openers in the first couple of overs put Mumbai on the back foot, and they were playing catch-up for the rest of the innings.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the match?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old sensation, played fearlessly, scoring 39 runs off just 14 balls, including two sixes off Jasprit Bumrah.

What is Mumbai Indians' current position in the points table?

After suffering back-to-back defeats, the Mumbai Indians have slipped to seventh place on the points table.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah RR Vs MI Hardik Pandya RR Vs MI Highlights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Classy Gesture For Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Classy Gesture For Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Blames Bumrah-Led Bowling Attack For Loss To RR
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Blames Bumrah-Led Bowling Attack For Loss To RR
IPL
RR vs MI Highlights: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Storm Seals Rain-Hit IPL 2026 Clash For Rajasthan
RR vs MI Highlights: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Storm Seals Rain-Hit IPL 2026 Clash For Rajasthan
IPL
RR vs MI IPL 2026: Toss Result, Complete Playing XIs, & Key Match Updates
RR vs MI IPL 2026: Toss Result, Complete Playing XIs, & Key Match Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Two-Week Ceasefire Announced Between US and Iran
Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
OPINION | Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
Opinion
Embed widget