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US-Iran War: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that China played a decisive role in bringing Iran to the negotiating table, as Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after more than a month of intense conflict.

The temporary truce follows 40 days of sustained fighting and came just hours after Trump issued a stark warning ahead of a deadline tied to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which expired Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. IST).

China’s Influence and Strategic Stakes

Speaking to AFP, Trump indicated that Beijing may have intervened behind the scenes to encourage Tehran to pursue a ceasefire. “I hear yes,” he said when asked directly about China’s involvement.

China maintains close ties with Iran and remains the primary buyer of its oil, much of which passes through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Beijing has significant economic interests across the Gulf and has consistently criticised Iranian attacks in the region, placing it in a complex diplomatic position.

Ceasefire Claims and Unanswered Questions

Despite the announcement of the truce, ambiguity continues to surround the specifics of the agreement. Both Washington and Tehran have framed the ceasefire as a victory, though details of the terms remain unclear.

Trump struck a confident tone, calling the development a “total and complete victory.” “100 percent. No question about it,” he said.

He also pointed to the existence of a broader framework, suggesting that a more durable agreement could be within reach. “We have a 15-point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if it gets there,” he noted.

Earlier, Trump had revealed on his Truth Social platform that Iran had put forward a 10-point proposal that he described as “workable.”

Focus Turns to Uranium Stockpile

One of the central issues remains the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, particularly given that a key objective of the conflict, according to Trump, was to ensure Tehran could not develop nuclear weapons.

While offering reassurance, the US president stopped short of providing specifics. “That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled,” he said.