President Trump suggested China played a decisive role in bringing Iran to the negotiating table for the ceasefire.
US-Iran War: China Got Iran To Agree To Ceasefire? Here's What Trump Believes As US Announces 2-Week Pause
US-Iran War: Iran and the US have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, which Trump termed as "total and complete victory".
US-Iran War: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that China played a decisive role in bringing Iran to the negotiating table, as Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after more than a month of intense conflict.
The temporary truce follows 40 days of sustained fighting and came just hours after Trump issued a stark warning ahead of a deadline tied to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which expired Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. IST).
China’s Influence and Strategic Stakes
Speaking to AFP, Trump indicated that Beijing may have intervened behind the scenes to encourage Tehran to pursue a ceasefire. “I hear yes,” he said when asked directly about China’s involvement.
China maintains close ties with Iran and remains the primary buyer of its oil, much of which passes through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Beijing has significant economic interests across the Gulf and has consistently criticised Iranian attacks in the region, placing it in a complex diplomatic position.
Ceasefire Claims and Unanswered Questions
Despite the announcement of the truce, ambiguity continues to surround the specifics of the agreement. Both Washington and Tehran have framed the ceasefire as a victory, though details of the terms remain unclear.
Trump struck a confident tone, calling the development a “total and complete victory.” “100 percent. No question about it,” he said.
He also pointed to the existence of a broader framework, suggesting that a more durable agreement could be within reach. “We have a 15-point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if it gets there,” he noted.
Earlier, Trump had revealed on his Truth Social platform that Iran had put forward a 10-point proposal that he described as “workable.”
Focus Turns to Uranium Stockpile
One of the central issues remains the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, particularly given that a key objective of the conflict, according to Trump, was to ensure Tehran could not develop nuclear weapons.
While offering reassurance, the US president stopped short of providing specifics. “That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled,” he said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What role did China play in the Iran-US ceasefire?
What is the duration of the current ceasefire between Washington and Tehran?
Washington and Tehran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire after more than a month of intense conflict.
What was a key objective of the conflict regarding Iran?
A central objective, according to Trump, was to ensure Tehran could not develop nuclear weapons.
What is the current status of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile?
The fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile remains a central issue. Trump stated it will be 'perfectly taken care of'.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this situation?
The Strait of Hormuz is strategically critical, and China is the primary buyer of Iranian oil passing through it.