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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Big Blow To Chennai As Dhoni Likely To Miss CSK vs DC Game

MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Big Blow To Chennai As Dhoni Likely To Miss CSK vs DC Game

MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: MS Dhoni is set to miss the clash against Delhi Capitals as his recovery from a calf injury continues. Find out when he might return.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have received a major setback in their IPL 2026 campaign. The franchise has confirmed that MS Dhoni remains sidelined with a calf muscle strain and is highly unlikely to feature in the upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on 11 April.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, the 44-year-old veteran is still undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai. Sources within the team suggest that Dhoni may require at least another week of recovery before he is considered fit for match selection.

A Growing Fitness Concern for the Talisman

Dhoni’s absence has been a significant talking point during the opening weeks of the season. The former captain has already opted out of the team's away fixtures in Guwahati and Bengaluru. While he was seen at a recent batting session in the CSK nets, he was notably absent from the home fixture against the Punjab Kings.

CSK Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan provided an update on the situation, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the wicketkeeper-batter's return.

"MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We cannot say how much time," Viswanathan stated, confirming that the medical team is monitoring his progress daily.

Super Kings Struggle in the Points Table

The timing of Dhoni’s injury could not be worse for the five-time champions. CSK has suffered a dismal start to the IPL 2026 season, losing their first three matches. This marks the second-worst start in the franchise's history, following their four consecutive losses at the beginning of the 2022 season.

The team management was hopeful that Dhoni’s experience would help stabilise a campaign that has quickly nosedived. With the team currently at the bottom of the table, the pressure is mounting on the leadership to find a winning combination at the Chepauk.

Update on Dewald Brevis and Squad Depth

In a rare piece of positive news for the fans, the CEO also mentioned that Dewald Brevis is making progress in his recovery from a side strain.

"We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game," Viswanathan added.

While the return of Brevis would bolster the batting order, the void left by Dhoni’s tactical presence remains a primary concern. The Super Kings are scheduled to host the Kolkata Knight Riders on 14 April, but the odds are currently stacked against Dhoni making an appearance for that fixture as well.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is MS Dhoni's current injury status?

MS Dhoni is sidelined with a calf muscle strain and is undergoing rehabilitation. He is unlikely to feature in the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals.

When is MS Dhoni expected to return?

It is uncertain when MS Dhoni will return. Reports suggest he may need at least another week of recovery before being considered for selection.

Has MS Dhoni played in any IPL 2026 matches so far?

No, MS Dhoni has opted out of the team's away fixtures and was absent from the home fixture against Punjab Kings due to his injury.

Is there any good news regarding other CSK players?

Yes, Dewald Brevis is making progress in his recovery from a side strain and might be available for the next game, depending on his progression.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni CSK Vs DC IPL 2026 MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update
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