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HomeSportsIPLRR vs MI Highlights: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Storm Seals Rain-Hit IPL 2026 Clash For Rajasthan

RR vs MI Highlights: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Storm Seals Rain-Hit IPL 2026 Clash For Rajasthan

RR vs MI IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati saw a rain-hit encounter turn into a thrilling contest, with momentum swings and standout performances shaping the outcome.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:28 AM (IST)
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RR vs MI IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati in an IPL 2026 match whose start was significantly delayed due to rain. Eventually being reduced to 11 overs-a-side, Riyan Parag's Rajasthan were asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya's Mumbai. What followed was carnage by opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who propelled their team to a total that the opposition would be unable to chase, sealing 2 crucial points that have sent RR top of the table.

Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Smash MI

Stepping in to bat for RR, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing, smashing 22 runs in the first over itself. In the following over, delivered by Jasprit Bumrah, the 15-year old struck two sixes. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal too joined the party, smashing boundaries for fun all around the ground. 

They combined for a partnership of 80 runs as Sooryavanshi fell on 39 off 14, having hit five sixes and a solitary four.

Jaiswal would continue going hard, even as a few wickets fell around him, finishing the innings on the score of 77 off 32 deliveries, leaving Rajasthan at 150/3 runs in 11 overs. 

Riyan Parag had partnered him close to the finish, hitting two sixes and a four in his 10-ball 20-run outing.

Mumbai Falter In Chase

When it came to the chase, MI never really got going. They lost their first wicket, Ryan Rickelton, at the score of 10 runs.

Rohit Sharma fell on 5, Suryakumar Yadav on 6, and Tilak Varma on 14. Even the captain, Hardik Pandya, only managed to score 9 runs.

At the end of 5 overs, half of the side was back in the dugout, with just 46 runs on the board. 

RR's bowling unit kept things tight, and never let Mumbai settle in as the required run-rate kept on climbing with each passing delivery. There were some fireworks by Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford, but that wouldn't be enough.

The match ended with MI standing at 123/9, 27 runs short of RR's score, their second defeat in three IPL 2026 matches.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the venue for the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was held at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati.

Why was the RR vs MI match reduced to 11 overs per side?

The start of the match was significantly delayed due to rain, leading to it being reduced to 11 overs per side.

Who were the opening batsmen for Rajasthan Royals in this match?

The opening batsmen for Rajasthan Royals were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

What was the final score for Rajasthan Royals in their 11-over innings?

Rajasthan Royals scored 150 runs in their 11 overs.

What was the outcome of the match for Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians fell short of the target and lost the match, marking their second defeat in three IPL 2026 games.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 12:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
MI RR Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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