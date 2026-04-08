RR vs MI Highlights: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Storm Seals Rain-Hit IPL 2026 Clash For Rajasthan

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RR vs MI IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati in an IPL 2026 match whose start was significantly delayed due to rain. Eventually being reduced to 11 overs-a-side, Riyan Parag's Rajasthan were asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya's Mumbai. What followed was carnage by opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who propelled their team to a total that the opposition would be unable to chase, sealing 2 crucial points that have sent RR top of the table.

Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Smash MI

Stepping in to bat for RR, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing, smashing 22 runs in the first over itself. In the following over, delivered by Jasprit Bumrah, the 15-year old struck two sixes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal too joined the party, smashing boundaries for fun all around the ground.

They combined for a partnership of 80 runs as Sooryavanshi fell on 39 off 14, having hit five sixes and a solitary four.

Jaiswal would continue going hard, even as a few wickets fell around him, finishing the innings on the score of 77 off 32 deliveries, leaving Rajasthan at 150/3 runs in 11 overs.

Riyan Parag had partnered him close to the finish, hitting two sixes and a four in his 10-ball 20-run outing.

Mumbai Falter In Chase

When it came to the chase, MI never really got going. They lost their first wicket, Ryan Rickelton, at the score of 10 runs.

Rohit Sharma fell on 5, Suryakumar Yadav on 6, and Tilak Varma on 14. Even the captain, Hardik Pandya, only managed to score 9 runs.

At the end of 5 overs, half of the side was back in the dugout, with just 46 runs on the board.

RR's bowling unit kept things tight, and never let Mumbai settle in as the required run-rate kept on climbing with each passing delivery. There were some fireworks by Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford, but that wouldn't be enough.

The match ended with MI standing at 123/9, 27 runs short of RR's score, their second defeat in three IPL 2026 matches.