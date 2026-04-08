Derek O'Brien alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner abruptly ended a meeting with a TMC delegation within seven minutes and told them to 'get lost'.
TMC Vs EC Row: Derek O’Brien Alleges ‘Get Lost’ Remark By CEC; Poll Body Flags ‘Indecent Behaviour’
West Bengal Assembly elections: TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleged that the CEC shouted on the TMC delegation while the Election Commission accused Derek of indecent behaviour.
A political storm broke out in the national capital on Wednesday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of abruptly ending a meeting and behaving discourteously, a claim swiftly countered by Election Commission of India (ECI) officials.
O’Brien said that a TMC delegation met the CEC earlier in the day, but the interaction lasted barely minutes. “Today, we went to the Chief Election Commissioner. He told us ‘get lost’ within seven minutes of the meeting. The meeting started at 10:02 AM and ended at 10:07 AM,” he alleged.
TMC Alleges Disrespect, Challenges CEC
According to O’Brien, the delegation had raised concerns over the transfer of officials and questioned how the Commission intended to ensure free and fair elections under such circumstances. He claimed that the discussion was cut short when the CEC asked them to leave.
#WATCH | Delhi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien says, "Today, we went to the Chief Election Commissioner. He told us 'get lost' within 7 minutes of the meeting. The meeting started at 10:02 AM and ended at 10:07 AM... When we told him that you are transferring officials, and how you would… pic.twitter.com/PBtcsf8PMI— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2026
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“What I saw today is a shame,” the TMC MP said, challenging the Election Commission to release video or audio recordings of the meeting.
He further added that one of his colleagues had remarked on the CEC being the only one to face notices in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking removal. O’Brien also announced that several opposition parties would jointly address a press conference later in the day.
ECI Rejects Claims, Flags ‘Indecent Behaviour’
The Election Commission, however, pushed back against the allegations, stating that O’Brien was asked to maintain decorum during the meeting.
“Shouting and indecent behaviour are not appropriate in the Commission room,” ECI officials said, adding that the CEC had requested the TMC MP to adhere to institutional norms.
Sources within the Commission further alleged that O’Brien raised his voice during the interaction and even asked the CEC not to speak.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did TMC MP Derek O'Brien allege happened during a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner?
What concerns did the TMC delegation raise with the Chief Election Commissioner?
The delegation raised concerns about the transfer of officials and questioned how the Commission would ensure free and fair elections under such circumstances.
How did the Election Commission of India respond to Derek O'Brien's allegations?
ECI officials rejected the claims, stating that O'Brien was asked to maintain decorum and that shouting and indecent behavior are not appropriate in the Commission room.
Did the TMC challenge the Election Commission to release any evidence?
Yes, Derek O'Brien challenged the Election Commission to release video or audio recordings of the meeting.