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HomeNewsWorldIndia Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Urges Stability And Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Urges Stability And Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

India welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire, urging dialogue, de-escalation, and diplomacy, stressing peace in West Asia and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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India on Wednesday welcomed the two-week ceasefire announced between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it will pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India’s longstanding position that de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy are vital to ending the ongoing conflict.

"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, deescalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the MEA said in a statement. 

“The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks,” the statement added.

India emphasised the importance of ensuring unimpeded navigation and the smooth flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint for international trade.

This is the first earliest comment came after US and Iran announced the agreement on two week ceasefire. 

US-Iran ceasefire agreement

The two-week ceasefire was announced between United States and Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, who urged restraint. The ceasefire is conditional on Iran ensuring the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said that the US would suspend strikes for two weeks, describing it as a “two-sided” ceasefire aimed at facilitating negotiations. He added that Washington had received a 10-point proposal from Tehran, which he considers a workable basis for a broader agreement to end the conflict.

The pause in hostilities is intended to allow both sides to finalise a long-term peace deal, with Trump claiming that most key issues have already been addressed and that a resolution may be within reach. The situation escalated after Donald Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran failed to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Around 9,000 Indians were in Iran at the start of the conflict, with approximately 1,800 having returned so far.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's reaction to the US-Iran ceasefire?

India welcomes the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, hoping it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia. India advocates for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to end the conflict.

What conditions are associated with the US-Iran ceasefire?

The ceasefire is conditional on Iran ensuring the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The US will suspend strikes for two weeks to facilitate negotiations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live West Asia Conflict Iran War US Iran War US Iran Ceasefire Agreement
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