India welcomes the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, hoping it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia. India advocates for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to end the conflict.
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India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Urges Stability And Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz
India welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire, urging dialogue, de-escalation, and diplomacy, stressing peace in West Asia and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is India's reaction to the US-Iran ceasefire?
What conditions are associated with the US-Iran ceasefire?
The ceasefire is conditional on Iran ensuring the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The US will suspend strikes for two weeks to facilitate negotiations.
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