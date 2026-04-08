The share price hit the 10 percent upper circuit due to a sharp decline in global crude oil prices, reflecting investor optimism over easing cost pressures in the aviation sector.
IndiGo Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit As Crude Oil Prices Fall Sharply
Crude oil prices fell significantly from $117 per barrel to $96 per barrel, marking a decline of nearly 14 per cent in a short span.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd share price hit the 10 per cent Upper Circuit on April 08, 2026, following a sharp decline in global crude oil prices. The rally reflects growing investor optimism over easing cost pressures in the aviation sector. Crude oil prices fell significantly from USD 117 per barrel to USD 96 per barrel, marking a decline of nearly 14 per cent in a short span.
The drop comes amid geopolitical developments, particularly a reported two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, which has raised hopes of a broader de-escalation in the region. Further supporting sentiment, Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz - a critical global oil transit route - and proposed a 10-point agreement to the United States aimed at bringing the conflict to a complete end.
These developments have improved expectations around global oil supply stability, thereby exerting downward pressure on crude prices. The decline in crude oil prices is seen as a major positive for aviation companies. Lower oil prices directly impact Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, which account for approximately 30-40 per cent of an airline’s total operating expenses.
A reduction in ATF prices can significantly improve profit margins for carriers. Market participants anticipate that the recent fall in crude prices will soon translate into lower ATF prices in India. This expectation has been a key driver behind the surge in airline stocks, with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd leading the gains and locking in the upper circuit during the trading session.
About Interglobe Aviation Ltd
Interglobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) started commercial operations in 2006 as a private company and went public in 2015. It operates on a low-cost carrier model within the Indian air travel market. It is the largest airline carrier in India, having more than 60 per cent market share, with a fleet of 440 and 2,200 daily flights as of December 2025.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price InterGlobe Aviation Ltd share price hit the 10 per cent upper circuit today following news of a ceasefire and a reduction in crude oil prices of over 14 per cent. The share price locked at Rs 4,695.60 today, representing a rise of Rs 426.80 over the previous day’s closing. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 8.12 per cent, and over the past one year, it has declined by 8.95 per cent.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's share price hit the Upper Circuit on April 08, 2026?
What caused the significant drop in global crude oil prices?
Geopolitical developments, including a reported ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, led to hopes of de-escalation and improved expectations for global oil supply stability.
How do lower crude oil prices benefit aviation companies like InterGlobe Aviation Ltd?
Lower crude oil prices directly reduce Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, which are a major operating expense for airlines, thus improving their profit margins.
What is InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's market position in India?
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) is the largest airline carrier in India, operating on a low-cost carrier model with over 60 percent market share as of December 2025.