IndiGo Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit As Crude Oil Prices Fall Sharply

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InterGlobe Aviation Ltd share price hit the 10 per cent Upper Circuit on April 08, 2026, following a sharp decline in global crude oil prices. The rally reflects growing investor optimism over easing cost pressures in the aviation sector. Crude oil prices fell significantly from USD 117 per barrel to USD 96 per barrel, marking a decline of nearly 14 per cent in a short span.

The drop comes amid geopolitical developments, particularly a reported two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, which has raised hopes of a broader de-escalation in the region. Further supporting sentiment, Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz - a critical global oil transit route - and proposed a 10-point agreement to the United States aimed at bringing the conflict to a complete end.

These developments have improved expectations around global oil supply stability, thereby exerting downward pressure on crude prices. The decline in crude oil prices is seen as a major positive for aviation companies. Lower oil prices directly impact Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, which account for approximately 30-40 per cent of an airline’s total operating expenses.

A reduction in ATF prices can significantly improve profit margins for carriers. Market participants anticipate that the recent fall in crude prices will soon translate into lower ATF prices in India. This expectation has been a key driver behind the surge in airline stocks, with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd leading the gains and locking in the upper circuit during the trading session.

About Interglobe Aviation Ltd

Interglobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) started commercial operations in 2006 as a private company and went public in 2015. It operates on a low-cost carrier model within the Indian air travel market. It is the largest airline carrier in India, having more than 60 per cent market share, with a fleet of 440 and 2,200 daily flights as of December 2025.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price InterGlobe Aviation Ltd share price hit the 10 per cent upper circuit today following news of a ceasefire and a reduction in crude oil prices of over 14 per cent. The share price locked at Rs 4,695.60 today, representing a rise of Rs 426.80 over the previous day’s closing. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 8.12 per cent, and over the past one year, it has declined by 8.95 per cent.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)