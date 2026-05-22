WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Again; Sparks Fresh Row As Priyansh Arya Clip Outrage Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh's voice heard mocking teammate Priyansh Arya.

Video from team bus sparks debate on dressing room banter.

Fans divided over Arshdeep's comments as insensitive or harmless.

Punjab Kings management assures bowler remains unaffected by scrutiny.

Arshdeep Singh Mocks Priyansh Arya: The prominent Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has faced significant online scrutiny following the emergence of a contentious social media video featuring a younger teammate. The digital footage has generated widespread debate among cricket enthusiasts regarding dressing room culture, adding unwanted distraction as the struggling franchise prepares for a definitive knockout fixture.

The Team Bus Interaction

The controversial clip emerged directly from the left-arm seamer's personal Snapchat story while the squad was travelling together through Lucknow. The footage captures the young opening batsman Priyansh Arya seated at the back of the transit vehicle alongside spin bowler Harpreet Brar.

Although the premier pace bowler remains entirely off-camera throughout the recording, his voice is easily distinguishable in the audio track. He jokingly tells the young batter, “You're so cute, man! Show me your smile. Show me your teeth,” before bursting into laughter.

WATCH VIDEO

Another gem by lowlife bully Arshdeep Singh. This time he throws his own team-mate under the bus in the name of ‘Joke & Fun’.



Take a look at this video. He thrives on other people’s vulnerabilities. He is making fun of Priyansh Arya’s insecurities about his teeth (he has gaps in… pic.twitter.com/umHny0B9qF — Tech-Knight ® (@TechWiz97) May 21, 2026

Divided Fan Reactions Explode Online

The short interaction quickly polarised opinion across sports forums, with numerous fans pointing out that Arya appeared visibly uncomfortable with the attention. The young top-order player purposefully averted his gaze from the lens to remain focused on an active telephone call.

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While several users strongly defended the recording as standard, harmless dressing room banter between close professional colleagues, others sharply labelled the mocking tone as insensitive. Critics argued that such personal vulnerabilities should never be broadcast onto public digital platforms.

A Pattern Of Recent Scandals

The latest backlash arrives directly on the heels of previous social media storms that have actively targeted the international bowler this month. He recently encountered extensive public criticism regarding inappropriate remarks directed at Mumbai Indians batsman Tilak Varma in a separate vlog.

The player also drew intense digital traction after delivering a remarkably sharp retort to an online follower who suggested renaming the franchise. He responded that he could not accept strategic advice from individuals who required family allowances to purchase basic snacks.

Arshdeep Remain Unaffected

The mounting off-field distractions coincide with an incredibly difficult competitive stretch for the franchise, having suffered six consecutive defeats. The squad faces a absolute must-win situation against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday to keep their postseason hopes alive.

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Despite the persistent external noise, the hierarchy remains completely unconcerned regarding the bowler's psychological state. Speaking to reporters recently, Punjab Kings Head of Sports Science Andrew Leipus dismissed suggestions that the digital chatter was impacting team performance.

“In terms of his behaviour, Arsh is pretty much a flat line. He isn't up or down. He gives his best out there,” Leipus stated during a pre-match press briefing. The management clarified that the core unit remains completely unified ahead of their elimination decider.