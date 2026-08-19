Nine IPL Teams, One Cricketer: Can You Guess The Player?

IPL has witnessed several cricketers switch franchises over the years, but Australian opener Aaron Finch holds a unique distinction. He has represented nine different teams in the tournament, more than any other player in IPL history.

Aaron Finch's IPL journey across 9 teams

Aaron Finch's IPL career began with Rajasthan Royals in 2010. He moved to Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, for 2011 and 2012 seasons.

His journey across franchises continued in the following years. Finch joined Pune Warriors India in 2013 before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. In 2015, he became a Mumbai Indians player, although his stint with the franchise was affected by limited opportunities and injuries.

The Australian then joined Gujarat Lions in 2016 and remained with the franchise for the 2017 season. He moved to Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, in 2018 but did not feature in the IPL in 2019.

In 2020, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Finch. Two years later, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Alex Hales during the 2022 season.

That move completed Finch's remarkable journey across nine IPL franchises and made him the first player to represent nine different teams in the competition. His nine teams were Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, RCB and KKR.

Aaron Finch played 92 IPL matches and accumulated 2,091 runs, including a best score of 88. Pune Warriors India and Gujarat Lions, two of the franchises he represented, are no longer part of the IPL.

Finch's impressive T20 and international record

Beyond IPL, Finch enjoyed an outstanding career in T20 cricket. He has scored 11,458 runs in 387 T20 matches at a strike rate of 138.16, with eight centuries and 77 fifties.

For Australia, Finch featured in five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is. He scored 5,406 runs in ODIs and 3,120 runs in T20Is.

Known for his aggressive approach, Finch also holds a remarkable T20 record. He smashed 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018, an innings that remains one of the highest individual scores in T20 international cricket.