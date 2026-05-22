WATCH: Bigg Boss Winner Publicly Asks Shreyas Iyer Out On A Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sana Makbul expressed romantic interest in cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer faces intense leadership pressure in domestic T20 league.

Punjab Kings' playoff hopes hinge on final match outcome.

Iyer named vice-captain for upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan.

Television celebrity Sana Makbul has created massive headlines across social media networks after openly expressing a strong romantic interest in Indian cricket star Shreyas Iyer. The unexpected admission arrives at an incredibly critical juncture for the prominent middle-order batter, who is currently navigating intense leadership pressures within the premier domestic T20 league.

The Candid Date Proposal Revealed

The popular reality television personality confessed her admiration for elite athletes during a comprehensive digital interview with media portal Filmygyan. She highlighted a specific sensational defensive contribution on the field that heavily influenced her appreciation.

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Sana Makbul reveals that she is open to date Cricketer Shreyas lyer.😭 pic.twitter.com/rhhyTlqJpL — Sumit (@beingsumit01) May 22, 2026

“Shreyas Iyer. Lately, woh kya catch padka tha. I love cricketers. I would love to go out on a date with Shreyas Iyer if he asks me. I feel he’s somebody I like. I mean, I know him aisa kuch pak nahi sakta,” Makbul stated, conceding that an actual meeting remains somewhat unlikely.

Leadership Turmoil In The Domestic Tournament

While the entertainment industry reacts to the romantic proposal, the Punjab Kings captain is locked inside an absolute do-or-die scenario to ensure postseason tournament survival. The northern franchise has encountered significant performance dips at the worst possible time.

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The squad previously enjoyed a dominant unbeaten run at the start of the tournament before experiencing a highly damaging multi-match losing streak. The franchise currently sits precariously in fifth place on the points table with thirteen points from thirteen matches.

Playoff Elimination Decider Awaits

The runners-up from the previous edition face immediate elimination if they suffer a defeat in their final league fixture. The high-stakes match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday remains their definitive boundary.

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Despite the collective struggles of his franchise, the skipper has recorded solid individual contributions with the bat this year. The right-hander has accumulated 397 runs across twelve innings, recording a strong average of 44.11.

International Responsibilities Handed Down

Following the immediate conclusion of the domestic league phase, the experienced batter will transition straight back into national colours for upcoming international assignments. Senior selectors have officially confirmed his leadership status for the short-format series.

The national selection committee has named the elite strokeplayer as vice-captain for the three-match One Day International home series against Afghanistan. The bilateral tournament is scheduled to commence on June 14 in the picturesque setting of Dharamsala.