Lionel Messi Takes Indefinite Break From Football; Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi took indefinite leave after his father's death.

Jorge Messi, 68, passed away August 7 in Argentina.

Jorge was Messi's father, agent, and career adviser.

Jorge faced health concerns for months before his death.

Lionel Messi has stepped away from football indefinitely following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68.

The Argentina and Inter Miami star has been granted an indefinite leave from the club after the death of his longtime adviser and father. There is currently no confirmed date for Messi's return, with the footballer instead choosing to spend time with his family in the wake of the loss.

Jorge Messi died on August 7 in Rosario, Argentina, after receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed health condition. His family had confirmed in June that he was under medical supervision but had asked the public and media to respect their privacy.

Why Lionel Messi Has Stepped Away From Football

The decision comes after the loss of a person who played a central role in Messi's life and career.

Jorge was not only Lionel's father but also his longtime agent and one of his closest advisers. He remained involved in major aspects of his son's career as Messi progressed from a young footballer in Rosario to one of the sport's biggest stars.

Messi's absence from Inter Miami has already been linked to his father's death, with the club allowing him time away from professional commitments. There is no official indication yet of when he will return.

Jorge Messi’s Role In Lionel Messi’s Career

Jorge was instrumental in supporting Lionel from his earliest years in Argentina.

When Messi was a teenager, Jorge accompanied him during the move to Spain as the youngster pursued an opportunity with Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. He also played an important role in managing the medical treatment Messi required for a growth hormone deficiency during his childhood.

Barcelona eventually agreed to cover the costs of Messi's treatment, helping clear one of the major obstacles in his path towards professional football.

Jorge later became deeply involved in the business side of his son's career, serving as his agent and helping manage his professional and commercial affairs.

Jorge Messi’s Death Comes After Months Of Health Concerns

Jorge's health had already been a source of concern during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In June, the Messi family confirmed that he was dealing with a health problem and receiving medical supervision. The family said he was recovering and progressing favourably but did not reveal the nature of his illness. They also strongly criticised speculation surrounding his condition.

Messi himself had appeared emotional during the World Cup and said after scoring against Algeria that his tears were connected to difficult personal circumstances rather than football.

Jorge Messi's death has since brought renewed attention to those comments and to the close relationship between father and son.

For now, football has taken a back seat for Messi as he deals with the loss of one of the most important figures in his life.