Ray Kroc was an American entrepreneur (1902-1984) who revolutionized the fast-food industry. He built McDonald's into the world's most profitable restaurant franchise.
Quote Of The Day | Mac Donald's Founder Ray Kroc’s Motivation For Dreamers, Entrepreneurs And Go-Getters
Thursday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Ray Kroc’s powerful words remind us that success is rarely accidental. The founder of McDonald’s believed hard work creates opportunities.
- Ray Kroc bought McDonald's in 1961, establishing its global empire.
- Ray Kroc's famous quote defines
- Kroc's success exemplified his quote: persistent effort created McDonald's.
Ray Kroc (1902–1984) was an American entrepreneur who revolutionized the fast-food industry and built McDonald's into the world's most profitable restaurant franchise. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Kroc spent nearly 40 years working various jobs before his life-changing encounter with the McDonald brothers' small burger stand in San Bernardino, California. In 1954, while working as a milkshake machine salesman, he discovered their efficient operation and partnered with them to expand their concept. He opened the first franchised McDonald's restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, on April 15, 1955, and founded McDonald's System, Inc. In 1961, Kroc bought the company from the McDonald brothers for $2.7 million and transformed it into a global empire.
Ray Kroc's Famous Quote And Its Origin
"Luck is a dividend of sweat. The more you sweat, the luckier you get." — Ray Kroc
This iconic quote was first recorded in 1988 when Penny Moser cited it in Fortune magazine's article "The McDonald's Mystique" (July 4, 1988). The quotation appears in multiple business publications and quote collections, consistently attributed to Kroc as the founder of McDonald's Corporation.
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What This Quote Means
Kroc's quote dismantles the myth of luck as random chance. Instead, it frames "luck" as the natural return on relentless hard work, much like a financial dividend. The more effort ("sweat") you invest consistently, the more opportunities you create, the more mistakes you correct, and the more prepared you become to recognise and seize chances.
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To outsiders, his success with McDonald's seemed lucky, but Kroc knew it resulted from decades of persistence, meticulous operational standards, and aggressive franchising. This philosophy became the foundation of McDonald's global dominance, proving that sustained effort creates what others mistakenly call "luck."
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Ray Kroc?
How did Ray Kroc get involved with McDonald's?
In 1954, as a milkshake machine salesman, he discovered the McDonald brothers' efficient burger stand. He partnered with them to expand their concept and later bought the company.
When did Ray Kroc open his first franchised McDonald's restaurant?
He opened the first franchised McDonald's restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, on April 15, 1955. This also led to him founding McDonald's System, Inc.
What is Ray Kroc's famous quote?
Ray Kroc is known for saying,
What is the meaning behind Ray Kroc's quote about luck?
Kroc's quote suggests