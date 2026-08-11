Jeff Bezos Nears Liverpool Deal: Amazon Founder Eyes One-Third Club Share

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jeff Bezos-led consortium nears one-third investment in Liverpool FC.

Proposed deal values club at £4.4 billion, a record valuation.

Consortium includes Bezos, Saverin; deal remains unconfirmed by club.

Investment comes as Liverpool undergoes significant club changes.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly closing in on a major investment in Liverpool, with a consortium involving the billionaire said to be nearing a deal to acquire a stake of around one-third in the Premier League club.

Multiple reports on Monday claimed that the proposed investment could value Liverpool at approximately £4.4 billion ($5.9 billion), potentially making it one of the biggest football club valuations ever recorded.

Jeff Bezos-Led Consortium Nears Liverpool Investment

The investor group reportedly includes Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

According to reports, the consortium is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Bhatia was previously a shareholder in English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers.

A deal could reportedly be announced as early as this week, although neither Liverpool nor Fenway Sports Group has publicly confirmed the development.

The reported transaction would see the consortium acquire approximately one-third of Liverpool, while FSG would continue to retain control of the club.

Liverpool Could Be Valued At £4.4 Billion

The proposed investment would reportedly place Liverpool's valuation at around £4.4 billion, highlighting the dramatic growth in the club's value since FSG took ownership in 2010.

FSG has explored outside investment in Liverpool in recent years while maintaining control of the Premier League club.

A transaction at the reported valuation would underline the increasing commercial value of one of English football's biggest clubs.

Who Is Behind The Reported Liverpool Deal?

Bezos is one of the world's best-known business figures and founded Amazon. Saverin was one of the co-founders of Facebook and is also reportedly part of the investment consortium.

Bhatia's involvement adds another connection to English football. He previously held a stake in Queens Park Rangers and is married to Vanisha Mittal, daughter of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

The reported consortium would therefore bring together major figures from technology, finance and football.

Liverpool Enter New Era

The potential investment comes at an important point for Liverpool.

The club won the Premier League title in 2025, but has since entered a period of significant change following the departure of manager Arne Slot and prolific forward Mohamed Salah.

Michael Edwards, who played a key role in Liverpool's recruitment and squad-building during the club's rise, also left his position as FSG's chief executive of football in July.

For now, the reported Bezos investment remains unconfirmed by Liverpool and FSG. If completed at the reported valuation, however, it would represent a major financial milestone for the club.