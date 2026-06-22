WATCH: Wonder Strike! Cape Verde Score First-Ever FIFA World Cup Goal With Stunning Free-Kick

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cape Verde drew 2-2 with Uruguay, remaining unbeaten.

Kevin Pina scored Cape Verde's historic first World Cup goal.

Uruguay led 2-1 before Varela equalized for Cape Verde.

Cape Verde FIFA World Cup Goal: Cape Verde's remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 adventure continues to capture the imagination of football fans worldwide. After surprising Spain with a hard-fought goalless draw in their opener, the island nation produced another memorable performance, this time earning a dramatic 2-2 result against Uruguay in Miami. The biggest moment of the evening arrived in the first half when Cape Verde etched their name into World Cup history by scoring their maiden goal in the competition.

Kevin Pina was the man responsible, delivering a spectacular strike that sparked wild celebrations among players and supporters alike. Check it out:

Kevin Pina's free kick gave Cape Verde the lead against Uruguay in the World Cup. What a moment for the fans!🔥 pic.twitter.com/K81fCFhXMA — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 21, 2026

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Kevin Pina Delivers Historic World Cup Moment

Cape Verde entered the tournament as one of the biggest underdogs, but they have quickly proven they belong on football's grandest stage.

Their breakthrough moment came in the 21st minute after Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was booked for a foul. Pina stepped up confidently and unleashed a sensational long-range free-kick that flew beyond the reach of veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

The goal marked the first time Cape Verde had found the net at a FIFA World Cup and instantly became one of the most significant moments in the nation's football history.

Uruguay Fight Back Before Cape Verde Respond

Despite the early setback, Uruguay gradually found their rhythm and turned the contest around before the interval.

Maxi Araujo brought the South American side level before Agustin Canobbio added another goal, giving Uruguay a 2-1 advantage heading into half-time. Their experience appeared to be taking control of the match, and many expected them to see out the result comfortably.

However, Cape Verde had other ideas. Showing the same resilience that helped them hold Spain to a draw earlier in the tournament, the newcomers refused to back down.

Their determination paid off in the second half when substitute Helio Varela found the equaliser, restoring parity and keeping Cape Verde's dream run alive.

Cape Verde's Fairytale Run Continues

The 2-2 draw means Cape Verde remain unbeaten after two matches, having already earned a point against one of the tournament favourites in Spain.

For a nation making waves on the biggest stage, every match is adding another chapter to an unforgettable story. Their historic first World Cup goal, combined with another impressive result against a traditional football powerhouse, has transformed them into one of the most talked-about teams of FIFA World Cup 2026.