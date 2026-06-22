FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal Magic Fires Spain To Emphatic Win Over Saudi Arabia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0, now lead their FIFA World Cup group.

Teenager Lamine Yamal scored first, igniting Spain's dynamic attack.

Mikel Oyarzabal added two goals, establishing Spain's commanding lead.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup: Spain produced a statement performance at FIFA World Cup 2026, brushing aside Saudi Arabia 4-0 to secure their place in the knockout rounds. After being frustrated in a goalless draw against Cape Verde in their opening fixture, Luis de la Fuente's men rediscovered their attacking edge, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal at the heart of the turnaround. The FC Barcelona prodigy brought energy, creativity and composure to Spain's frontline, while Mikel Oyarzabal had a clinical display in front of goal. By half-time, the contest was effectively over as Spain established a commanding lead and never looked back.

Yamal Sparks Spain Into Life

Spain looked a completely different side from the one that struggled to break down Cape Verde. From the opening minutes, Yamal's presence injected urgency into the attack.

The youngster immediately caught the eye with a dazzling run and dangerous delivery into the penalty area, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd. It was a sign of things to come.

Spain's breakthrough arrived in the 10th minute. Dani Olmo delivered an inviting ball into the box and Yamal timed his run perfectly before sliding home to register his first goal of the tournament.

The early strike settled Spanish nerves and allowed them to take control of possession. Saudi Arabia found it increasingly difficult to contain Spain's movement and attacking combinations as spaces began to open across the pitch.

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Oyarzabal & Spain Turn On The Style

Spain doubled their advantage midway through the first half following a corner. Aymeric Laporte's header created confusion inside the area and Oyarzabal reacted quickest to force the ball into the net from close range.

Only minutes later, Spain produced one of the most eye-catching goals of the tournament. A beautifully crafted move sliced open the Saudi defence, with Marc Cucurella playing a clever ball across the six-yard box. Dani Olmo then helped it into the path of Oyarzabal, who finished brilliantly to make it 3-0.

The Real Sociedad forward had endured criticism after Spain's opening match, but his response could hardly have been more emphatic.

Any hopes of a Saudi comeback disappeared shortly after the restart. Dani Olmo again played a key role, forcing a save from the goalkeeper before the rebound deflected off Hassan Altambakti and into the net for Spain's fourth goal of the evening.