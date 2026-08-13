WATCH: Messi’s Reaction As Defender’s Surprise Hug Stops Inter Miami Attack

Messi Inter Miami Return: Lionel Messi's return to football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, produced an emotional moment when Club Leon defender Jhohan Romana embraced arguably the greatest footballer of all time during their Leagues Cup encounter. The touching gesture came only four days after Jorge Messi passed away and quickly became one of the most memorable moments of the match at Miami's Nu Stadium. As Messi stepped back onto the pitch during an extremely difficult period, the home crowd also responded with a warm reception.

Romana Stops Messi Before Offering Emotional Gesture

A smile and a hug for Messi 🩷



Jhohan Romaña with a lovely gesture 🫂



(Via @LeaguesCup) pic.twitter.com/ijg7U9aBP1 August 13, 2026

Messi was introduced at the beginning of the second half, marking his first appearance since losing his father.

During an Inter Miami attack, the Argentine attempted to take on Romana with one of his trademark dribbles.

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The Leon centre-back managed to halt Messi's run, but what followed was far more significant than the defensive intervention.

Rather than simply moving away after winning the duel, Romana immediately wrapped his arms around Messi.

The Colombian defender lifted the Inter Miami forward completely off the ground before putting him back down with a broad smile.

The unusual but heartfelt exchange caught the attention of supporters inside the stadium and quickly became a talking point.

A Special Moment For Messi On Difficult Day

The embrace carried added significance given the circumstances surrounding Messi's return.

Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 on August 8 after a prolonged illness. He had played a major role in his son's football journey, serving as his agent and helping manage his career and business affairs during the early stages of Messi's rise.

Messi had travelled to Rosario following his father's death before returning to the United States for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup fixture.