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English NewsSportsFootballIndia Withdraw From ASEAN Cup, Turn Focus To Brazil Clash

India Withdraw From ASEAN Cup, Turn Focus To Brazil Clash

AIFF considered sending a developmental squad to the ASEAN Cup but has now withdrawn, choosing to use the international window for friendly matches instead.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India withdrew from FIFA ASEAN Cup prioritizing Brazil friendly.
  • Brazil friendly on Oct 3 caused scheduling conflict.
  • AIFF considered separate squad before complete tournament withdrawal.

New Delhi: India have withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, opting to prioritise their high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in October, All India Football Federation (AIFF) deputy secretary general M Satyanarayanan said on Thursday.

India's withdrawal from the upcoming tournament also means they will miss the opportunity to face some of Southeast Asia's leading sides in a FIFA-sanctioned competition.

"We have pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup since we can't play both Brazil and FIFA ASEAN Cup," Satyanarayanan told PTI.

The inaugural tournament was conceived as a new international competition for teams from the ASEAN region, with India invited as one of the non-ASEAN participants.

India had initially accepted FIFA's invitation to participate in the new tournament and were subsequently drawn in Division 1 Group A alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The competition is scheduled to be played during the September 21-October 6 FIFA international window.

However, India's commitment to play Brazil on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium created a scheduling clash.

The AIFF had earlier explored the possibility of fielding a separate or developmental squad in the ASEAN Cup, but has now opted to withdraw altogether and use the international window for friendlies.

The match against Brazil was officially announced last month.

Meanwhile, reports on Thursday suggested that India are exploring friendlies against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Cabo Verde and Iran among the sides being discussed. However, those fixtures have not yet been officially confirmed by the AIFF.

The AIFF's decision marks a significant change from its plans earlier this year, when it had accepted FIFA's invitation and signed the participation agreement.

India, who failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, have struggled to secure regular high-quality opposition in recent years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup?

India withdrew to prioritize a high-profile international friendly against Brazil. The All India Football Federation decided they couldn't participate in both.

What match caused India to withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup?

India's friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil, scheduled for October 3, caused a scheduling clash. This led to their withdrawal from the ASEAN Cup.

Was India initially supposed to play in the FIFA ASEAN Cup?

Yes, India had accepted FIFA's invitation as a non-ASEAN participant. They were drawn in Division 1 Group A with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

What other international matches is India exploring?

India is reportedly exploring friendlies against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, such as Cabo Verde and Iran. However, these are not yet officially confirmed.

Published at : 13 Aug 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aiff Asean FIFA India Vs Brazil
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